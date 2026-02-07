My Inspiring Internship Experience at Arise News

Kosi Nwosisi

I had the privilege of interning at Arise News, an experience that turned out to be unexpectedly rewarding, inspiring and transformative.

Having entered 200 level at 16 years and very naïve, I got caught up in the fun and thrill of university life. Down the line, I sought to plan my future. I knew where I wanted to go and how to. So, I texted my family members, seeking summer opportunities.

My Uncle Emeka replied with an internship opportunity at Arise News. I was excited, imagining how great that would look on my CV. Still, I did not have much enthusiasm, assuming that it would be similar to schoolwork. I was assigned to the Camera Department. Being a Film and Multimedia student, it felt repetitive and I did not expect much. I had wanted a break from things I did not enjoy but still found myself doing them until it turned out to be so much more.

On my first day, I called my mentor and uncle, Emeka Oparah to thank him, while intending to turn down the opportunity, blind to the vision he had for me. He said, “Give it a try, maybe a week or two, and if you aren’t feeling it, you can stop.” Six weeks later, I did not stop. My uncle Charles Uko, mum Veronica Nwosisi, and aunts encouraged me to keep going and I thank them deeply.

Initially, I did not enjoy the internship. However, it turned to be a learning experience that I needed. For the first time, I was unsheltered and had to “grow up”: wake up early, battle traffic, and still show up sharp and professional. At first, motivation was hard to find. I noticed how colleagues carried themselves, relating to one another with patience, professionalism, and humour. It made me reflect on my future work persona: reliable, adaptable, and not letting pressure steal my warmth.

Advice from my older brother, Cyril Edet to look beyond technical aspects and “camera stuff,” and to explore, changed my perspective. He encouraged me to engage and study people, observe their behaviours, pay attention to discussions and how things are done, and make the experience interesting for myself.

I enjoyed learning about people, their work habits, passions, and struggles. I learnt that knowing myself lies in connecting with others and valuing meaningful exchanges. As days went by, I got immersed in the environment that encouraged collaboration, creativity, and quick thinking. Everyone was warm and welcoming, and seemed excited that I was one of few females in the technical department. My supervisor, Sam Adeyemi was especially patient and kind. Despite noticing my initial lack of enthusiasm, he supported me. I learnt the importance of empathy in leadership, and being patient.

I worked closely with Opeyemi Adenihun, making my experience interesting and fun. On assignments, I observed how he improvised camera positioning, angles and managing audio feeds. One assignment that stood out was a press conference by UBA and PAPSS. Due to limitations of our short camera lens we risked not capturing proceedings clearly. Rather than seeing the setback, Mr. Opeyemi repositioned and adjusted his angles, timing his shots to clearly document key moments. Watching him, I became aware of my rigidity and learnt to loosen up and trust myself more, especially under pressure.

Gradually, I became interested in the technical side of news, especially camera work. It enriched my studies with hands-on practical experience and bridged gaps in classroom knowledge and real-world application.

I had some enlightening conversations. One that stood out was with my supervisor, Mr. about my feminist views. Kindled by my admiration for my mum, a single mother whose strength shaped my understanding of gender and power, our discussion flowed into patriarchy, toxic masculinity, and how society polices women, from the myths of male “preferences” to pressures of the male gaze and the social constructs that control women, like gender roles, marriage as the goal, economic dependency, and double standards in sexuality.

What struck me was Mr. Sam’s admiration for the women in his life, including his wife. He offered his perspective thoughtfully, even when it differed from mine. It was not about winning an argument, but listening, learning, and challenging assumptions. That conversation did not just reinforce my beliefs; it strengthened my confidence in speaking my truth while reminding me of the power of truly hearing someone else’s. It reminded me that dialogue can be bold and open-minded, a rare and energizing combination.

During my internship, I met Rotus Oddiri, a fellow movie lover and big fan of Ryan Coogler’s Sinners. We discussed the film, particularly the social and business and economic issues it explored. He encouraged me to continue exploring opportunities in film beyond camera work, in areas like directing and producing. He made me reflect on my creative side and how I often box myself into what I already know, choosing comfort over challenge. That conversation sparked the courage to explore.

Among those I encountered, two women stood out – Kachi Offiah and Cynthia Areh. I was in awe. They were articulate, intelligent, and with humour. Having grown up surrounded by strong, independent women like my mum and aunts, I felt at home and inspired. I loved joining them in studio for their segments, telling myself that I wanted to be like them one day but in my unique way. Some of the conversations and advice have stayed with me. I admired Ojy Okpe’s passion and attention to detail, and was impressed by Vimbai’s morning show, how she led discussions and presented with clarity and confidence. They inspired me to reflect on my voice as a young woman, how I want to show up, the example I’d like to be, and how important it is never to downplay intelligence or passion.

During the internship, I saw adults figuring life out, whining occasionally, rushing to get things done, and sometimes stressing about work. It reminded me not to pressure myself. Yes, we have goals but are still figuring life out. That was a comforting lesson: that no one has it all together, and that it’s okay to take time. It softened my view of adulthood and made me gentler with myself.