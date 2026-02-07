Aliyu Commends HBS for Bridging Manpower Gap in Hospitality Industry

Charles Ajunwa

President, Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Dr. Badaki Aliyu, has commended the management of Hospitality Business School (HBS) Lagos for bridging the manpower gap in the Nigerian hospitality industry.

Aliyu, who gave the commendation at the HBS 2025 Graduation Ceremony and Awards held in Lagos, lauded the Chief Executive Officer, HBS, Dr. Eric Mekwuye and his team for their commitment to excellence in hospitality education.

Over 500 students have graduated since the inception of the school.

FTAN President emphasised that the theme chosen for this year’s event: ‘Hospitality Change Agents’, was not just a catchy title but a mandate, pointing out that, “we are living in a time where the global tourism and hospitality landscape is shifting beneath our feet.”

Aliyu observed that technology, sustainability, and changing traveller behaviours are rewriting the rules. “To survive and thrive, the industry no longer needs mere employees—it needs change agents.”

To be a change agent in the hospitality industry, he said there must be innovation over tradition by looking at a traditional check-in process or a menu. Asking, “how can we make this more efficient, more local, or moreover memorable.”

According to him, there’s an urgent need to imbibe service excellence as a culture.

“In Nigeria, we are known for our warmth. As change agents, you must bridge the gap between innate friendliness and professional service excellence. You are the ones who will set the gold standard that makes a guest choose Lagos over Dubai or London,” FTAN President said.

FTAN President added that, “our industry is sensitive to economic and global shifts,” stressing that a change agent doesn’t panic during a crisis rather they pivot.

“As the President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), I can tell you that the private sector is hungry for your talent. We are working tirelessly to advocate for policies that grow our industry, but policies alone do not serve guests, people do.

“You are entering the industry at a time when authentic African hospitality is becoming a global brand. Whether you find yourselves at the Wheatbaker, or starting your own outfit, remember that you carry the reputation of this nation on your shoulders.”

“To the graduands, I offer three pieces of advice as you step out today: First, never stop learning. The certificate you receive today is a key, but the door of knowledge is infinite. Stay curious.

“Understand technology, understand green energy in hotels, and understand the psychology of the modern traveler. Second, integrity is your currency. In hospitality, trust is everything. Whether you are managing accounts or managing a kitchen, let your integrity be beyond reproach.

“Third, collaborate and kook at the person sitting next to you. They are your future partners, suppliers, or employers. Build your network starting now,” he explained.

He added, “You have worked hard to reach this milestone. But remember, the hospitality change agent isn’t a title you graduate into—it is a role you must earn every single day through your actions, your passion, and your service. The industry is waiting for you. Nigeria is waiting for you. Go out there and lead the change.”

In his opening remarks, HBS CEO, Dr. Mekwuye stated that Hospitality Business School was not just a school but a movement, noting that the journey started 32 years ago when he was denied visa to travel abroad to attend one of the hospitality schools in the world.

According to him, the school is repositioned to give the students the best in hospitality training. He advised young people seeking to make a career in the industry to jettison the idea of going abroad for training but should rather consider doing the training at home.