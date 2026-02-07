2026 Devex Power 50: Tinubu Lauds Pate, Makanju for Making List

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with two influential Nigerians namely Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammed Ali Pate and Vice President, Global Impact, Open AI, Anna Adeola Makanju, on their nominations to the Devex Power 50 List for 2026.

The duo were selected, along with 48 others, including Ghana’s President John Mahama, for their role in shaping global development.

The President, in a statement issued yesterday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, commended Pate and Makanju for their significant contributions to global development, stating that their recognition is well-deserved.

“By their nomination, Pate and Makanju have made Nigeria proud. The honour is another testament to the infinite talents and potentials that abound in Nigeria and among Diaspora Nigerians,” Tinubu stated.

The President charged Pate and Makanju to continue working assiduously and striving for excellence in their chosen fields of human endeavour to further impact development worldwide.

Devex Power 50 is an annual, curated list identifying the 50 most influential people, organisations, and initiatives shaping the future of global development.

Pate, who was formerly global director for health, nutrition and population at the World Bank, is on the list, among other reasons, for being the leading voice “advocating for improving health care access in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, with a particular focus on sourcing health products domestically.”

Devex Power 50 noted that Pate’s advocacy extends beyond his home country, “as he fights to reform the international global health infrastructure- making him one of the most recognised health ministers on the African continent and beyond.”

Makanju takes charge of model deployment, policy, and governance for the world’s most influential artificial intelligence companies. She was previously Special Adviser to US President Joe Biden.

According to Devex Power 50, Makanju has emerged as a key figure at the forefront of AI, with enormous influence over how next-generation AI systems will shape global development.

“She is leading OpenAI’s global outreach to governments, helping draft the first wave of AI guardrails and advising leaders on how to balance innovation with public safety.”