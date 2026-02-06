Stakeholders Laud Fasina for Documenting FUOYE’s Five-Year Transformation

Funmi Ogundare

The outgoing Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Prof. Sunday Abayomi Fasina, has received widespread commendation from top public and private sector leaders for documenting his five-year stewardship in a new book that chronicles major institutional reforms, expansion and leadership challenges at the university.

The commendations came on Wednesday in Oye-Ekiti at the public presentation of Fasina’s book, ‘Holding the Rudder: My Years Steering FUOYE’, which captures his tenure as the fourth substantive vice-chancellor of the university from 2021 to 2026.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of First Bank of Nigeria Limited and Chief Launcher, Mr Olusegun Alebiosu, described the scale of transformation recorded under Fasina as remarkable.

He cited infrastructure development, enrolment growth and academic programme expansion as clear indicators of institutional progress, noting: “The changes far exceeded what I had observed during an earlier visit to the university.”

Alebiosu recommended the book as a valuable reference on leadership and institutional management.

Similarly, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council of FUOYE, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba (SAN), congratulated the outgoing vice-chancellor for finding time to document his experience, describing the book as a practical guide for present and aspiring university administrators.

According to him, “The incoming Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Joshua Ogunwole, would benefit from the insights contained in the publication.”

Ndoma-Egba noted that the peculiar management challenges and experiences at FUOYE had helped to shape the book, describing the institution as one with unique leadership lessons.

He emphasised the importance of documenting such experiences for institutional continuity and learning.

Other speakers at the event also paid tribute to Fasina’s leadership.

Prof. Abdul-Hameed Sulaimon, representing the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, described Fasina as a longstanding friend of UNILAG and commended him for preserving his administrative experience for future generations of university managers.

The President of the FUOYE Alumni Association, Mr Taye Ojo, described the author as the architect of the new FUOYE, pointing to the scale of transformation achieved during his tenure.

The book reviewer, Prof. Yisa Yusuf of the Department of English, Obafemi Awolowo University, said the over 300-page publication offered a detailed account of how Fasina navigated the complex and often turbulent terrain of university administration between 2021 and 2026.

Quoting from the book, Yusuf recalled the author’s description of assuming office as ‘walking into a storm’, a metaphor he said aptly captured the pressures of student agitation, staff relations, union engagement, host community expectations, governing council dynamics and funding constraints.

“Beyond personal reflection, the book contributed to Nigeria’s weak culture of institutional documentation, providing a valuable resource for university administrators, policymakers and scholars involved in higher education planning,” he stated.

In his response, Fasina said the book was not written as a defence of his time in office, but as a reflection on leadership under pressure.

He thanked those who supported him throughout his tenure, including his wife, Dr Bosede Fasina of Ekiti State University, whom he described as central to both his leadership journey and the writing of the book.

He also commended the pro-chancellor for upholding due process and institutional integrity.

Emphasising the achievements recorded during his administration, Fasina said FUOYE expanded its academic footprint, executed over 160 infrastructure projects and grew its internally generated revenue (IGR) by 310 per cent between 2021 and 2026.

He explained that revenue growth was driven by the expansion of university-owned ventures and professional services rather than fee increases, with over 106 capital projects reportedly funded through IGR.

He listed key infrastructure projects to include a new Senate building, the 1,000-seat Ndoma-Egba Auditorium, a modern Computer-Based Test (CBT) centre, faculty buildings and student hostels delivered through Public-Private Partnership arrangements.

A 2,000-capacity student hostel named after him was also inaugurated following the book launch.

According to him, “The administration also introduced governance and welfare measures aimed at campus stability, including a flexible school fees payment structure, a student insurance scheme, subsidised transportation, electronic student union elections and the construction of a student union complex.”

Academically, he said the university expanded from eight to 18 faculties, increased its academic programmes from 73 to 91, and grew its directorates from one to 19, alongside the creation of five institutes.

https://meet.google.com/call?authuser=1&hl=en&mc=KAIwAZoBFDoScGludG9fc2dqMjZvdWY0am5nogE7GgIQADICUAA6AhABSgQIARABWgIIAGoCCAFyAggBegIIAogBAZIBAhABmgEEGAEgAKIBAhAA4gECCACyAQcYAyAAKgExwgECIAHYAQE&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fmail.google.com&iilm=1770325831193