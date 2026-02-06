Sani Receives All Freed 172 Worshippers in Kaduna Church Abductions

John Shiklam in Kaduna





Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, yesterday,received all the 172 Christian worshippers abducted by bandits during coordinated attacks on three churches in Kurmin Wali community, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, on January 18.

The governor received the victims at the Government House, Kaduna, following the release of the last batch of 89 persons in the early hours of Thursday.

Earlier, 83 victims had regained their freedom a few days before. Most of the abducted worshippers were women and children, with ages ranging from two to 13 years. Some of the women were either nursing mothers or pregnant.

Some of the victims, who spoke to journalists said they were fed once or twice daily, mainly with pap made from maize powder.

Narrating their ordeal, one of the female victims said they trekked for six days into the forest before settling at the bandits’ enclave near a river.

She said, “They were giving us food once or twice in a day. They gave us pap made with maize powder, Masa and sometimes bread.

They bring drinking water for us from the nearby river where we camped.

“They prevented us from moving, even when you want to ease yourself, you must take permission and they will escort you.

“They were beating the men, even children were being flogged because they said the crying children were disturbing them. It was a horrible experience. We thank God we returned safely.”

Speaking while receiving the victims, Sani expressed shock over the incident, saying it occurred despite sustained efforts by his administration to improve security in the state.

He said, “because in the last two and a half years, the Kaduna State Government has worked tirelessly with security agencies to protect lives and property.”

The governor said security agencies and other relevant stakeholders were immediately mobilised after the attack to ensure the safe return of the abducted worshippers.

He, however, did not give details of how they were rescued – whether ransom was paid or not.

“Today, I can say without contradiction that all those abducted from Kurmin Wali have returned,” he said.

Sani explained that a total of 183 persons were abducted during the January 18 attack, adding that 11 of them escaped while being moved into the bush.

“Initially, 183 people were abducted. Eleven were released earlier and taken straight to hospital. They have been certified medically fit and have returned home. Out of the remaining, 83 returned a few days ago, while 89 were rescued just yesterday.

“Altogether, the figure is 183, and we would not be sitting here if even one person was still missing,” the governor said, adding that the victims would not be allowed to return home immediately, as arrangements had been made for their medical and psychological care.

“For now, we are not sending the victims home immediately.They will undergo thorough medical examination and comprehensive psychosocial care here in Kaduna.

“Our medical team and specialists will ensure they are physically and mentally fit before returning home. We will also support their livelihood, as many of them have lost income during this period.”

Sani condemned attempts to politicise the incident, describing such actions as unfortunate and unacceptable.