Police Bust Online Investment Scam Syndicate, Arrest Seven in Delta Raid

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force has dismantled a sophisticated online investment scam network operating in Agbor, Delta State, with the arrest of seven suspects, following a coordinated operation by the National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCC) in collaboration with the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency (NCA) and intelligence support from Meta.

Addressing journalists at a press conference in Abuja, the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the operation uncovered a well-organised cybercrime syndicate that specialised in online investment fraud and phishing schemes targeting foreign victims, particularly residents of the United States and the United Kingdom.

Hundeyin disclosed that the suspects used fake social media profiles to impersonate reputable cryptocurrency traders and investment experts, luring unsuspecting victims who engaged with legitimate online investment platforms.

He explained that the leaders of the network recruited and trained young Nigerians in retirement investment fraud and coordinated phishing attacks.

Those arrested, according to the police spokesperson, are Collins Ogwuorie, Christian Ogwuorie, Gbenoba Emmanuel, Samuel Olufemi, Collins Victor, Onyeka Emenem, and Kefas Ogunbor.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the syndicate was led by Collins Ogwuorie, a Nigerian national with a history of online criminal deception.”

“He procured about 500 social media accounts from online vendors and distributed them among recruits for coordinated spamming, impersonation, and victim engagement,” Hundeyin said.

He added that members of the network were assigned specific operational roles, including account management, online engagement, and mass spamming.

The group also operated a fraudulent Facebook page titled ‘Retirement Strategies: Real Estate and Market Insights,’ where fabricated testimonials were posted to entice victims into investing funds.

During the raid, detectives recovered 26 mobile phones, 42 SIM cards, and one laptop, all believed to have been used in perpetrating the fraud.

Hundeyin noted that investigations were ongoing and that additional arrests could follow.

He advised members of the public to exercise caution when engaging in online investment opportunities and to verify the authenticity of platforms before committing funds.

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, commended the NPF-NCC and its Director, CP Uche Ifeanyi, for what he described as a major breakthrough in the fight against cybercrime.

Hundeyin reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to combating cybercrime and protecting citizens from online financial exploitation, stressing that collaboration with international partners remained critical to disrupting transnational criminal networks.