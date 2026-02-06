Pamodzi Celebrates Isa’s Energy Leadership Award as Nigeria’s ‘Olympic Gold’ in Industry

Pamodzi Nigeria, a leading sports marketing company, has congratulated Abdulrazaq Isa, Founder and Chairman of Waltersmith Group, on receiving the prestigious Energy Industry Leadership Award at the 9th Annual Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES 2026).

The award, hosted by the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, honours an individual whose vision, enterprise, and decisive leadership have advanced Nigeria’s energy sector.

It recognizes leaders who have strengthened national energy security, expanded indigenous participation, and delivered lasting impact through strategic foresight, collaboration, and institutional stewardship.

Isa’s pioneering role in indigenous upstream development and domestic refining capacity, highlighted by the commissioning of the Waltersmith modular refinery at Ibigwe in Imo State, has significantly bolstered Nigeria’s refining self-sufficiency and energy resilience.

His career also reflects a deep commitment to philanthropy, uplifting communities and promoting sustainable development.

Pamodzi’s Founder, Chief Mike Itemuagbor, one of Africa’s foremost sports promoters, described Isa’s achievement as the equivalent of an athlete winning an Olympic gold medal, the highest honour in sport.

In a statement he personally signed, Itemuagbor said Isa has reached an Olympic height in the industry and should be celebrated for his uncommon achievement and philanthropy.

‘Isa is a thoroughbred professional and gentleman. This award is a fitting recognition of his leadership, much like an Olympic gold medal crowns an athlete’s career. Nigeria is proud to have men like him who set standards of excellence in their fields,’ Itemuagbor noted.

He further emphasized that Isa’s career stands as a defining example of Nigerian private-sector leadership within the energy industry.