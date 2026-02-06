Olubadan Hails Sanwo-Olu’s Giant Strides, Appreciates Lagos’ Support at Coronation

The Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, yesterday, paid a courtesy call on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and hailed his administration’s giant strides in Lagos.

Speaking during the courtesy visit at Lagos House, Marina, Oba Ladoja thanked Sanwo-Olu for the role the state played during his coronation last year. He also praised the governor for infrastructure development in Lagos State.

He said he was in Lagos to appreciate the governor and key stakeholders in Lagos State for their support during his coronation, describing Lagos as a place deeply connected to his personal and traditional heritage.

The Chairman of the Oyo State Traditional Council of Obas and Chiefs, lauded the government’s efforts in traffic management and transportation, saying the incumbent administration has reduced traffic gridlock with the provision of good infrastructure.

The monarch also commended the Blue and Red rail lines, as well as the water transportation systems in Lagos, which, according to him, have reduced journey times significantly in many parts of the State.

Oba Ladoja renewed the call for a constitutional role for traditional rulers in the country, saying such recognition would strengthen governance and foster closer collaboration between monarchs and government authorities.

He also disclosed that there was no dispute between the traditional institution and the Oyo State government but that a constitutional role would strengthen the relationship.

In his address, Sanwo-Olu, who described Ibadan as a rallying point of the Yoruba race, commended Oba Ladoja for his leading role in ensuring peace as well as unity in Oyo state and beyond.

He thanked him for the visit, and commended him for his service to the country. He also praised his visionary leadership as the incumbent Olubadan of Ibadanland.

He prayed for a peaceful and impactful reign for the monarch, expressing confidence that Oba Ladoja’s leadership would bring development and transformation to Ibadanland and Nigeria.

“We thank God for your (Oba Ladoja) life. We thank Almighty God for your leadership in our country and for the several years that you have served this country. And now, you have graciously accepted to serve the people of Ibadan.

“Our prayer is that your tenure will not only be long but will bring transformational development to the entire Ibadanland, your state and Nigeria in general. God will spare you. God will give you renewed energy, strength and wisdom to rule and rule well.

“On behalf of the government and people of Lagos State, we thank you for coming to acknowledge and appreciate us. Lagos will continue to stand with you and your kingdom,” he said.