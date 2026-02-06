  • Friday, 6th February, 2026

Nwabali Bids South African Club Chippa United Goodbye 

Sport | 6 seconds ago

South African club Chippa United have announced they have granted Stanley Nwabali his wish to quit the club.

The PSL club disclosed in a statement that Nwabali handed in a transfer request.

They expressed gratitude to the Super Eagles No 1 goalkeeper for his professionalism and commitment.

Nwabali posted on his X account his farewell message  to the club.

The Nigerian first choice goalkeeper posted 25 clean sheets in 76 appearances for Chippa United.

Although it is not yet certain Nwabali’s next destination, there were however speculations that he has been linked to various top clubs across Africa and a club in Turkey.

