NUPRC Sensitizes Host Communities in Delta, Vows to Implement PIA 2021 Aligned with Act

Sylvester Idowu in Warri





The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has reaffirmed its drive to ensure that all processes leading to the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 will be in line with the law.

The body also affirmed effective compliance by the Settlors and the nominated Host Communities Development Trustees and their organs, including management and advisory committees.

Chief Executive of Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Oritsemeyiwa Amanorisewo Eyesan, gave the assurance yesterday during Delta State Stakeholders and Petroleum Communities Sensitization Workshop.

The workshop sponsored by NUPRC was powered by the Delta State Government and Mecco And Marine Holdings Limited was on the implementation progress regarding the direct social benefits of the host communities as enshrined in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) held at Government House Annex, Warri, Delta State.

Eyesan, represented by the Regional Coordinator, NUPRC, Warri Office, Chief Ambassador Ogunnubi Olusegun Benjamin said the Commission would ensure full compliance of the PIA 2021.

She said the commission, as the instrument of the federal government, saddled with oversight functions to establish, implement and administer the PIA 2021, will ensure the processes involved were carried out in line with the Act.

The purpose and objectives of the PIA Act, she explained were to foster sustainable prosperity for the host communities, to provide direct social economics benefit from the petroleum operations to the host communities, to maintain peace and harmonious coexistence between the communities and operating company and to create a framework for sustainable development of the communities.

“These can only be achieved when there are mutual understanding, cooperation and collaboration between the company and the host communities. And I believe that is already maintained, that is why it is possible for us to be here to brainstorm together and have more understanding of the act for a better result”, she stated.

Delta State governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, commended the NUPRC for organizing the sensitization workshop on the PIA Act with specific focus on chapter three on host communities.

Oborevwori, who was represented by the State Commissioner for Oil and Gas, Hon. Peter Uviejitobor, noted the engagement was a reflection of the state shared commitment to strengthen understanding, cooperation and trust among host communities, operators and government in the implementation of the PIA Act.

“It is our sincere hope that the deliberations will promote transparency, peaceful coexistence and sustainable development across our petroleum host communities in Delta State.

“The Delta State Government remains resolute in its support for initiatives that deepen stakeholders’ collaboration and ensure that the objectives of the host communities’ framework under the PIA are fully realized for the benefit of our people”, he added.

The Consultant to NUPRC and Managing Director of Mecco and Marine Holdings Ltd, High Chief George Bucknor, said the sensitization workshop was to enlighten stakeholders in Delta state of the sustainable development objectives of Chapter 3 of the Petroleum Industry Act.

He listed the objectives to include ensuring that host communities receive their direct social and economic benefits from petroleum operations in their environment, collate actionable intelligence on the settlor/host communities development trustee’s activities to ensure effective compliance to the mandate of the PIA and facilitate compliance to the provisions of Chapter 3 of the PIA.

He also disclosed that Chapter 3 of the act established a framework for sustainable development in petroleum host communities and cited key provisions to. include incorporation of Host Communities Development trust, funding mechanisms, governance structures and grievance mechanism for conflict resolution.

Chairman of the occasion and Pere of Akugbene-Mein kingdom, HRM Stanley Peredigha Luke Kalanama V111 Olugbo of Ugbo, Oba Fredrick, commended the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission for facilitating the sensitization workshop which provided the opportunity for host communities and other critical stakeholders to voice their concerns and seek clarifications about oil exploration and community benefits.

He urged the commission to ensure that funds intended for development in communities are released by oil companies as at when due.