NSC Partners DGI to Upgrade Shooting Range

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The National Sports Commission (NSC) is partnering with Dicon Gray Insignia Nigeria Limited (DGI) to upgrade and manage the shooting range of Nigeria Shooting Federation (NSF) at Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja to international standards.

The partnership, according to a statement by Patricia Nnandi, for Director Press, NSC, was sealed on Wednesday and will provide a training range for the athletes to enhance their performance to world standard.

Dr Mohammed Rabiu, who represented NSC, emphasized the responsible usage of the facility. He said the facility, hitherto neglected due to scarcity of resources, would be transformed to international standards by the Commission that is working to ensuring that the sports sector is developed.

He applauded the former NSF President Gen. Lonsdale Oladeji Adeoye (rtd) of working towards the realization of the project.

“Gen Adeoye did not see this in his time as President of the Shooting Federation. This collaboration is part of the input of the former president. The National Sports Commission is now focused on economic growth and leveraging private sector partnerships to drive development. The government has included us among those generating revenue, rather than being a social agency, Rabiu said.

He pleaded that the partnership be encouraged so that others will be inspired to invest, while assuring that more collaborations will be reached with the private sector to ensure that the upgraded facility will attract international events with its multiplier effects on the economy.

He urged the federation to provide a list of athletes and officials who will use the facility for training and events in due time, to ensure its efficient management, and to maximise benefits for all stakeholders.

In his remarks, Gen Adeoye, described the upgraded shooting range as a step towards making Nigeria a hub for sports in Africa.

He explained that the federation aims to work with private partners, develop local coaches and manage the facility efficiently.

The Chief Executive Officer of Dicon Gray Insignia, Mr. Bem Ibrahim Garba, noted that the shooting sports holds significant importance for the country, adding Nigeria has the potential to make notable impact on the international stage.

“We will establish a state of the art facility that will enable our athletes, sport shooters, recreational shooters and members of the military and law enforcement to train at a competitive level with their peers worldwide. We assure the NSC and all stakeholders that this partnership will be exemplary and serve as a model for others to emulate. We will provide the necessary support to ensure that Nigeria starts winning significant medals in shooting sports,” Garba said.