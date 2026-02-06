  • Friday, 6th February, 2026

N2.4Nn Fraud: Court Slams 10-yr Jail Term on Ex NEXIM Bank MD, Orya

Nigeria | 56 minutes ago

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Abuja has sentenced former Managing Director of Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM), Robert Orya, to 10 years in prison.

Justice Frances Messiri handed down the jail upon convicting Orya on all 49 counts criminal charge bordering on fraud to the tune of N2.4 billion.

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) made the disclosure on Thursday, in a post on its X handle.

The anti-graft agency recalled that it had in 2021 dragged the former managing director to court over alleged criminal breach of trust, fraud, misappropriation, impersonation, official corruption, and abuse of office, among others.

Orya, who was NEXIM boss from 2011 to 2016, according to EFCC, had abused his position and fraudulently divert funds, including through entities like Luxurium Leisure Services Limited (incorporated using fictitious names), and inducing loans, such as N488 million to Treasure Mix Construction Limited under false pretences.

Although, he had pleaded not guilty to the charge, the court, in its judgement, held otherwise and, subsequently, sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment on each of the 49-count charges.

