MAKING A SPLASH

Oborevwori is making his leadership felt, writes PIUS OBUS EJOGBAMU

In the lead-up to the 2023 Delta State gubernatorial election, Sheriff Oborevwori faced vehement opposition from sections of the state’s political class. Critics, including influential figures within his own Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) then, and rivals from the then major opposition All Progressives Congress (APC), dismissed him as a non-starter, supposedly lacking the requisite carriage, exposure, and gravitas to govern a complex state like Delta.

Pundits echoed these sentiments, questioning whether the former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly possessed the vision and sophistication to steer the oil-rich state forward.

However, since assuming office on May 29, 2023, Governor Oborevwori has not only silenced the critics by his stellar performance, he has also sparked a wave of admiration across Delta State. The consensus cutting across party lines and sentiments, is one of astonishment – “This is beyond our expectation.”

Residents, traders, and even former critics now openly applaud and express gratitude for a leader whose actions have transformed the state’s infrastructure landscape in a manner never seen before.

Leveraging his MORE Agenda — Meaningful Development, Opportunities for All, Realistic Reforms, and Enhanced Peace and Security — Oborevwori has initiated and completed projects that touch every corner of the state, from urban centers to remote riverine communities for which he is been applauded everywhere he goes. He has redefined governance in Delta.

At the heart of Oborevwori’s success is his focus on road infrastructure, a critical artery for economic growth in a state with diverse terrains and heavy reliance on transportation for oil, agriculture, and trade. Within his first year, the administration initiated 317 road projects across the state, a staggering number that set the tone for his tenure. By mid-2025, this had ballooned to over 600 road projects and 25 bridges, with many completed or nearing commissioning. One flagship achievement is the completion of the dualisation of the Ughelli-Asaba Road, a 46-kilometer stretch in Sectors C1 and C2, which has eased traffic congestion and boosted connectivity between the Delta North and Central senatorial districts. This project, part of the 42 roads earmarked for inauguration during his second anniversary celebrations in 2025, exemplifies Oborevwori’s commitment to durable, high-impact developments.

In the riverine areas, neglected by past administrations, Oborevwori has delivered transformative projects. The Trans-Warri–Ode-Itsekiri corridor, a 20.95-kilometer access route dormant since 2006, was revived and completed with 15 bridges of various spans. Connecting 10 communities in Warri South-West, this initiative has improved mobility, strengthened trade, and opened economic opportunities for residents. Similarly, the Ayakoromo Bridge, long stalled, is now under full-scale construction, promising to link remote Bomadi communities to urban hubs. Other rural roads, such as the 47-kilometer Ohoror–Bomadi Road and the Ogulaha–Okonti–Odimodi Road, are enhancing access for agricultural communities, reducing post-harvest losses, and fostering local economies.

Urban renewal has been another cornerstone, particularly in Warri and Effurun, where traffic bottlenecks once stifled commerce. Oborevwori signed a N78 billion contract with Julius Berger in 2023 for flyovers, cloverleaf interchanges, and road expansions. Key among these are the flyovers at PTI Junction, DSC Roundabout, Enerhen Junction, and Otovwodo Junction in Ughelli, along with the Uromi Junction flyover in Agbor. The groundbreaking ceremonies of the last two took place this year. These structures, coupled with the expansion of the DSC/NPA Expressway and pedestrian bridges, have decongested major arteries, improving urban mobility and attracting investments. The Enerhen Junction Flyover, inspected amid jubilant crowds in 2025, symbolizes the “beyond expectation” sentiment, as residents hailed the visible transformation.

Flood control and environmental resilience have also received unprecedented attention. The Phase III of the Airport Road, Ugborikoko, Ugboroke, and Environs Flood Control Project in Asaba addresses perennial flooding, protecting homes and businesses. Extensive storm water drainage systems in Warri and Asaba further mitigate urban flooding, while the Waterfront City Project in Asaba—nearing completion with access roads for mixed-use development—positions the capital as a modern hub for tourism and business.

Beyond roads and bridges, Oborevwori’s administration has prioritized education and human capital development. The inauguration of the Omadino Technical College in Warri South on February 2, 2026, stands as a beacon of his commitment to skill-building. This facility, equipped to train youths in technical vocations, aligns with the MORE Agenda’s emphasis on opportunities for all. In his first two years, similar initiatives have equipped thousands, reducing unemployment and empowering the next generation.

Energy and industrial projects underscore Oborevwori’s forward-thinking approach. The Delta State Electricity Power Sector Bill, assented to in 2024, is a game-changer, aiming to harness the state’s resources for independent power generation and distribution. The Koko/Kwale Free Trade Zone, with 11 anchor tenants, and the Delta Azure Carbon Mosaic Project for carbon-based revenue, are driving industrialization. These ventures not only create jobs but also diversify the economy beyond oil dependency.

Fiscal discipline has enabled these feats. Internally generated revenue surged from N83 billion in May 2023 to N158 billion by December 2024, projected to exceed N200 billion by 2025, without tax hikes. And the beautiful thing in all this is the fact that the administration has avoided new borrowings, cleared legacy debts like N8.4 billion in DESOPADEC liabilities and N10 billion in pension arrears, and ensured timely salary payments.

The 2026 budget, signed at over N1 trillion with 70% for capital expenditure, promises even more acceleration. An additional N4 billion allocated to each of the 25 local governments for infrastructure underscores inclusive development plan for the state by the Oborevwori administration. These projects span all 25 local governments, from the Kwale–Beneku Bridge in Ndokwa to the Okerenkoko–Pepeama–Kokodiagbene Road in Warri South-West, ensuring no area is left behind. In Isoko, roads like Emevor–Ivrogbo–Orogun and Okpolo-Enhwe–Uwheru are fostering agricultural growth.

In sports, the Warri Township Stadium renovation, opting for full-scale upgrades due to land constraints, will soon host international events.

Expectedly, the public response has been overwhelming. Inspections of projects like the Udu Harbour Market always draw enthusiastic crowds, with traders praising the governor’s hands-on style. The social media buzzes with “Ukodo” (Oborevwori’s nickname in socio-political circles in Delta State), as Deltans celebrate a leader who delivers without fanfare. Interestingly, the sentiment among Deltans has grown beyond just being satisfied with Oborevwori’s performance. It has now graduated to a level that has sealed his legacy, making reelection a foregone conclusion.

In retrospect, the doubts about Oborevwori’s suitability were misplaced. His street-smart approach, honed as a grassroots politician, has translated into pragmatic governance. Delta State is not just developing; it’s thriving beyond expectation, a testament to leadership that prioritizes people over politics.

As the MORE Agenda unfolds, the state looks to a future of sustained progress, where infrastructure binds communities and opportunities abound for all. And Deltans will not trade “Ukodo” for another person till his constitutionally allowed eight years fully run their course.

· Ejogbamu, Architect and Good Governance Advocate, writes from Ughelli, Delta State