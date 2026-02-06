FG, World Bank Agree to Collaborate on Reliable Energy, Strengthen Agriculture, Improve Trade Flows

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja





Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, has held talks with the visiting Managing Director, Operations, at World Bank Group, Ms. Anna Bjerde, on how Nigeria can collaborate with the global development institution to build a more productive and competitive economy.

Discussions centred around expanding reliable electricity, strengthening agriculture, accelerating digital infrastructure, improving trade flows, and unlocking private sector investment.

Ministry of Finance, in a statement issued on Thursday, said the meeting reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu’s clear economic direction and rising global confidence in the country’s reform programme.

The minister highlighted strong momentum across key sectors, driven by decisive policy action and a renewed focus on growth, investment, and job creation.

Edun stated that the government’s priority was to create an environment where investment could flow, businesses could grow, and Nigerians could find meaningful work.

The statement added, “Discussions centred on expanding reliable electricity, strengthening agriculture, accelerating digital infrastructure, improving trade flows, and unlocking private sector investment, all central to building a more productive and competitive economy.

“Nigeria also reaffirmed its leadership in energy reform and its ambition to serve as a regional economic hub, supported by Abuja’s role as host city to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).”

The statement added, “Ms. Bjerde welcomed Nigeria’s reform progress and commended the government’s clarity of purpose, noting increasing confidence from international markets and partners.

“She reaffirmed support for Nigeria’s investment led growth agenda, with emphasis on infrastructure delivery and private sector participation. Both sides agreed on accelerating implementation, attracting capital at scale, and creating opportunities for Nigeria’s growing population.”