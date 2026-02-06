Emokpae Pays Tribute to Advertising Icon Olu Falomo

The Chairman of St Michael’s Care Services Limited and Presiding Apostle of Macedonia Call Global Assembly, Dr Osaren Emokpae, has announced the passage of Chief Olu Falomo.

He said Falomo, the organisation’s patron, died at the age of 87.

In a press statement, yesterday, Emokpae said: “We are profoundly grateful for a life that gave generously, inspired excellence and touched countless lives.

“To us, Chief Falomo was not merely a patron but a father, a constant source of wisdom, guidance, and encouragement. He served with grace and distinction, leaving an indelible imprint on our organisation that will continue to inspire generations, the clergyman said.

Emokpae further de-scribed the deceased as “a consummate professional, a trailblazer with unwavering dedication, whose life reflected excellence, integrity, and selfless service, certainly one of the finest gentlemen of all time.”

Born in Ilesa, Osun State, Chief Falomo was one of the most illustrious sons of Ijesaland.

The late Loofosan of Ifosan, Ilesa, was an advertising icon, businessman, and respected social figure whose career helped shape Nigeria’s media and advertising industry.

A pioneer of television and commercial radio broadcasting in Nigeria from as early as 1959, he later moved fully into advertising in 1963. He rose to become Executive Director at Ogilvy, Benson and Mather, and in 1986, founded Forum Advertising Limited, where he served as CEO until his recent retirement.

Falomo also gave exceptional service to his profession and the nation. He led and served key bodies, including AAAN, the Nigerian chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA), and APCON, where he served as Chairman from 1999 to 2003 following his appointment by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He was also a former Chairman of Lagos Island Club, Chairman of Reckitt Benckiser, and Principal Consultant at Olu Falomo & Associates.

Emokpae said Falomo would be remembered for his humility, vivacity, grace, mentorship, and enduring legacy of excellence.

His life touched institutions, industries, and countless individuals. Dr Emokpae added.

“I was honoured to have had the opportunity to work along with High Chief Olu Falomo in shaping the marketing communications industry, particularly in the integration of Media Independent Practitioners Association, in which I served as pioneer president, into APCON and endorsing that practice as an invaluable part of the Nigerian Advertising space,” he said.