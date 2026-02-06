Dream Atletico Debut for Ademola Lookman in Spain

*Scores a goal, provides an assist as Atlético hammer Betis 5-0

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigerian international, Ademola Lookman, made a dream start to his career with Atlético Madrid, scoring a goal and providing an assist as Diego Simeone’s men hammered Real Betis 5-0 to progress to the semifinal not the Copa del Rey.

Lookman whose switch from Italian Serie A side Atalanta to Atlético was consummated on Monday in a €35million transfer with €5million add ons, made instant impact to justify the huge fee paid by the Spanish La Liga team.

The former Atalanta winger became the first Nigerian player to score a goal in Atlético Madrid’s entire history. Against Betis, Lookman was directly involved in three of the five goals.

Hancko broke the deadlock just 12 minutes in, making an unmarked run to the near post to meet Koke’s corner and glance a header past the unsighted Adrian.

Lookman then missed two presentable chances before Simeone stuck out a leg to poke Matteo Rugari’s low pullback into the back of the net on the half-hour mark.

Lookman would get his goal just seven minutes later, though, linking up neatly with Pablo Barrios on the counter before dancing away from two Betis defenders to scuff a shot into the bottom-left corner to make it 3-0.

A triple change at half-time gave Betis more impetus, with Abde Ezzalzouli forcing a sharp save out of Juan Musso shortly after the break, but they could not build on the fast start.

Griezmann then added the fourth in the 62nd minute, beating Adrian with power as he rifled his effort straight through the goalkeeper’s hands into the roof of the net after being teed up by Lookman.

Thiago Almada made it 5-0 in the 83rd minute to put Atlético first in the final four.

Not even Diego Simeone could have imagined the immediate impact of Ademola Lookman. The Nigerian forward, one of the standout players at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, enjoyed a dream debut with Atlético Madrid,