Customs Generates N202.9bn Revenue at Murtala Muhammed Airport

Murtala Muhammed Airport Area Command of Nigeria Customs Service has reported earnings of N202.9 billion for period between January and December 2025,

Records showed that the command’s revenue increased 13 per cent above what was generated the same period in 2024.

This was made known by the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller G.A. Otunla who said the Command achieved far above its annual revenue target.

He however attributed the success recorded to improved trader compliance, effective monitoring of import transactions, timely detection of irregularities, and measures to curb revenue leakages.

Otunla who praised the dedication of officers, collaboration with sister agencies, and the support of compliant traders and licensed customs agents, noted that these factors were key to the Command’s outstanding performance.

He reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and continuous stakeholder engagement, aligning with the Nigeria Customs Service’s mandate to facilitate trade and generate revenue.