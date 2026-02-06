Contractor in Diezani Trial Details Projects and Aluko’s Unpaid Bills

Eli Chijioke





Testimony from a former building contractor provided a detailed look into the management of high-value London properties connected to former Nigerian oil minister Diezani Alison-Madueke during the fifth day of her bribery trial at Southwark Crown Court.

Tony Mulcahy, the former director of Bear Rock Construction Ltd, gave evidence about work his company performed between 2011 and 2014 on several homes. His account, supported by emails and financial records shown to the jury, described a business relationship with Nigerian businessman Kolawole Aluko that involved substantial renovations for Alison-Madueke’s benefit and was marked by persistent issues over payment.

The court was shown emails indicating Bear Rock was engaged by Aluko to manage significant refurbishments at 39 Chester Close North in London. Floor plans revealed the installation of a residential lift, a modification Mulcahy said was necessary because the intended occupant, Alison-Madueke’s mother, was mobility impaired. The top floor was designated for the minister’s son. Mulcahy estimated the total cost for work at this property at approximately £2 million.

He testified to having direct contact with Alison-Madueke regarding these projects. He described meeting her at properties to review materials like stone samples and fabric swatches. The jury saw text messages exchanged between Mulcahy and Alison-Madueke about lighting choices in early 2014, and he confirmed he held her personal mobile number.

A central theme of Mulcahy’s evidence was the financial difficulty his company faced due to late or incomplete payments from Aluko. He described a cycle of requests for funds, promises made, and subsequent delays. In September 2013, an email from a property manager, Vahabi, complained of not hearing from Donald Amamgbo, another associate, regarding urgent refurbishment work at a separate property, 5 Park View.

By December 2013, the situation escalated. Mulcahy emailed Aluko stating Bear Rock was “on the brink.” When the prosecutor asked what that phrase meant, Mulcahy replied, “going under.” Aluko promised a payment of £200,000. When it did not arrive, Mulcahy informed Aluko they had taken delivery of a large order from Harrods, holding it in storage as “leverage to collect our money.” The £200,000 payment was made shortly after.

The financial strain continued into 2014. In March, an email from Mulcahy to Aluko referenced unpaid funds and hinted at a “situation with our friend.” Under questioning, Mulcahy said this referred to “a problem.” In April, another email asked if they should contact Alison-Madueke directly, as the unpaid bills were “ruining us.” Aluko’s response was to instruct Mulcahy to write a formal letter to the minister detailing the outstanding debts, which he hand-delivered to her residence at St Edmund’s Terrace.

A payment of £270,000 followed a week later, routed through Aluko’s company, Atlantic Energy. Mulcahy recalled a meeting arranged by Aluko at one of London’s most expensive addresses, One Hyde Park. “It really pissed me off,” he told the court. “Here is a man who is owing me, and has the guts to invite me to meet him at One Hyde Park.”

Emails shown to the court indicated that Aluko’s personal office company, Tenka Limited, managed numerous expenses related to the properties Alison-Madueke used. This included paying staff salaries, utility bills, and maintenance costs. One internal Tenka email from May 2013 discussed the need for secrecy, instructing that references to “HM” for Honourable Minister be replaced with the word “Clients” in account documents.

Mulcahy’s testimony detailed how he eventually sought to resolve the mounting debts through Donald Amamgbo, whom Aluko introduced as a lawyer. They met over several sessions in mid-2014 to review the accounts line by line. Despite these discussions, the outstanding debts contributed to the failure of Bear Rock Construction, which entered voluntary liquidation.

The prosecution’s case alleges that the provision of these property renovations, along with other benefits like luxury shopping and chauffeur services, constituted bribes to Alison-Madueke. They argue it was improper for her to accept such advantages from individuals whose companies, like Atlantic Energy, held lucrative contracts with the Nigerian state oil sector under her ministerial oversight.

The defence, outlined in earlier hearings, contests this characterisation. They have stated that Alison-Madueke’s use of properties and the payment for goods by associates was part of a lawful, if complex, arrangement. They argue that as a Nigerian minister prohibited from holding foreign bank accounts, it was necessary for third parties to make payments, with reimbursement later made from Nigeria through official or private channels.

A significant part of the defence argument is that an eleven-year delay in the investigation has prejudiced their case. They assert that financial records which could demonstrate such reimbursements have been lost or are unavailable, making a full defence difficult. They also argue that several of the furniture purchased was for Aluko’s personal use and that passport stamps prove that those purchases were made when Alison-Madueke was not in the UK.

Mulcahy’s testimony for the day concluded with his account of the company’s collapse. His evidence provided the jury with a ground-level view of the financial mechanics and interpersonal dynamics behind several of the luxury properties at the heart of the prosecution’s case. He will resume his testimony when the trial resumes tomorrow.