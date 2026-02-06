‘4.11% Women Representation in APC Convention Committee Unacceptable’

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Women advocacy groups have spoken in unison on the forthcoming All Progressives Congress (APC), convention and have declared that 4.11 per ct of women representation in the constituted committee is unacceptable and falls below the 35 per cent gender affirmation.

To this, they have called on the executives and legislators to expedite action and see, as a matter of urgency, the passage of the gender bills calling for more seats in the National Assembly.

The Women in Politics Forum (WIPF), 100 Women Lobby Group, Women in Media, Safe-Point and Care Initiative and other civil society organisations expressed concern that only three women were included in the 73-member committee, a figure they said falls far below the global 30 per cent benchmark and Nigeria’s 35 per cent affirmative action target.

Speaking on behalf of the groups yesterday in Abuja, Founder of WIPF, Ebere Ifendu, said the development contradicts the APC constitution, which affirms inclusion and affirmative action.

She warned that a ruling party that fails to demonstrate gender inclusion within its internal structures raises serious questions about its commitment to inclusive governance at the national level.

She stressed that the concern extends beyond the APC, urging all political parties to comply with constitutional provisions on equality, representation and citizenship.

According to her, the era when political parties ignored these requirements without accountability is over.

Speaking on the electoral bill, Ifendu said the gender advocacy groups have intensified calls for express legislative and executive support for the proposed Special Seats Bill, describing it as a democratic necessity rather than a matter of advocacy.

She said the legislation represents a political opportunity for Nigeria’s 10th National Assembly, noting that it offers a practical pathway to addressing the country’s persistently low level of women’s representation in governance.

According to her, “Nigerian women have continued to face systemic barriers including political violence, the monetisation of politics, exclusion from party structures and a shrinking civic space.”

She argued that affirmative legislative intervention is no longer optional, stressing that it remains the only realistic means of reversing Nigeria’s consistently poor record on women’s political participation.

“Nigeria cannot continue to conduct elections while systematically excluding half of its population from decision-making,” she said.

The groups maintained that passing the bill would not only strengthen Nigeria’s democracy but also signal a firm commitment to inclusive governance and equal representation.

Also speaking, Dr. Amina Obmeri of the Safe-Points and Care Initiative described the situation as troubling, while calling on women within political parties to be more proactive.

She urged women to actively engage party structures, lobby for inclusion and understand internal political processes, rather than waiting to speak out after decisions have been made.

The groups called on APC leadership to review the committee list and align it with the 35 per cent affirmative action principle, warning that continued exclusion of women weakens democracy and shuts the door on the political future of girls.

They pledged to continue monitoring political party activities ahead of the 2027 general elections and vowed to draw public attention to any persistent marginalisation of women in party structures.