Vigilance Leader Killing: Politician  Tasks Delta on Thorough Investigation

Leader of Warri North Local Government Legislative Arm , Honourable Duakpemi Kunu Gift, has urged the Delta State Government to conduct thorough investigation into the death of the team leader of a security vigilance (SOS), Liberty Kunu.

Honourable Gift, who is a blood brother to the deceased, made the demand in a statement. .

Liberty Kunu, reportedly died in the custody of the Police after he was arrested for alleged robbery.

But Honourable Gift maintained that his brother was innocent of the alleged offence as he noted that he had collaborated with security agencies in the past.

The politician, who declared that the Delta State Police Command was misled to label his brother a gun runner and robbery suspect, called for a thorough, transparent, and independent investigation into circumstances that led to his brother’s death.

His statement read:” I am deeply pained and compelled to speak out over the unjust killing and subsequent false labeling of my younger brother, Commander Liberty, who sacrificed his life in service to the security of Delta State.

“Commander Liberty worked closely with the Delta State Police Command and, by extension, the Delta State Government, in the protection of lives and property within Warri, Sapele, and beyond. His commitment and courage contributed significantly to the drastic reduction of cult clashes across several parts of the state. Through his security outfit, SOS, his impact was felt from Oghara to Sapele, from Ughelli to Jesse, and across Ekpan in Uvwie LGA. There are few communities in Delta State that his efforts did not touch.

“His activities were not hidden. His photographs, videos, and security operations were widely documented and shared on social media while he was alive.

“It is on record that Comrade Umukoro Efemena, former UPU Youth Wing President, has publicly spoken on this matter in at least two video statements.”

“He clearly stated what he knew about the circumstances that led to my brother’s death and confirmed that he personally engaged with the Commissioner of Police, who, according to him, was misled by those directly involved in this incident.

“Despite these revelations, the Delta State Government and the Nigeria Police Force, Delta State Command, have failed to conduct a thorough, transparent, and independent investigation. Instead, they have chosen the unacceptable path of posthumously labeling my brother a kidnapper. Major media outlets, including ARISE News and AIT, have circulated claims that weapons recovered from him were illegal, despite the fact that those same weapons were officially approved for his security work.

“Numerous individuals and communities have testified to Commander Liberty’s identity, integrity, and sacrifices toward maintaining peace and security in Delta State.

“I state here, without fear or favour, that I will pursue justice to its fullest legal extent. I will ensure that every individual involved in the murder of Commander Liberty is held accountable, no matter how highly placed. Justice must be served.

I have been deeply bereaved. I remained silent for a long time due to shock, pain, and respect for due process. However, I can no longer keep mute while a government I am part of refuses to investigate properly and instead issues a callous, misleading, and damaging statement against a man who gave his life for public safety.

“This injustice is unacceptable.”