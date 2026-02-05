Tinubu Meets Kwara Gov At State House After Deadly Kaiama Attack

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday met with Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, at the State House, Abuja, following the deadly attack on Worro community in Kaiama local government area of the state.

The meeting is coming barely 48 hours after more than 160 people were reported killed in Worro, the rural settlement in an assault authorities have linked to suspected jihadist fighters.

Speaking with newsmen after the meeting,

Governor AbdulRazaq has said Operation Savannah Shield established by the feseral government in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara state will deter further terrorist attacks and help stabilise the area.

The Governor confirmed that the field commander for Operation Savannah Shield has reported in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, and set to hit the ground running.

He further noted that the military team has begun immediate ground engagement, as security forces move to secure vulnerable areas and reassure residents.

His words: “Yes, I came to brief Mr. President about what happened in Kaiama local government area of Kwara State and also to thank him for the prompt action taken by the President by establishing Operation Savannah Shield.

“That will go a long way in deterring and bringing Cairn to the region in Kwara State.”

AbdulRazaq expressed confidence in the capacity of the military to secure the area, adding that the state government is working closely with federal authorities to support ongoing security operations and provide relief to affected residents.

“Well, after meeting the President, I’m confident because as I speak to you, the Force commander for Operation Savannah Shield has reported in Kwara State in ilorin today and he’s hitting the ground running and we rely on the military to do what they do best.

“Mr. President has directed the armed forces to move in and to clean up the place and make sure peace and calm is restored.” the Governor further said.

The engagement between the President and Kwara governor is said to be part of ongoing consultations on the security situation in the state and the immediate federal response to the killings.

Tinubu had earlier ordered the deployment of an army battalion to Kaiama and approved the establishment of a new military command to spearhead Operation Savannah Shield, aimed at flushing out the attackers and securing vulnerable communities.

The President also condemned the assault as cowardly and inhumane, expressing outrage that the victims were reportedly targeted for rejecting extremist indoctrination and choosing a peaceful practice of Islam.

He also directed closer collaboration between federal and state agencies to provide relief for affected residents and ensure the perpetrators are tracked down and prosecuted.

Also on Thursday, the President at his first floor office at the presidential villa also met

with President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio; National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda; and Governors Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Nasir Idris (Kebbi) and Bassey Otu (Cross River).

Details of the meetings were still sketchy as at press time.