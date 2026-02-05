Team Delta Restructures Trials for Niger Delta Games

Expectedly, the trials for Delta State contingent to the 2nd Niger Delta Games drew a huge number of athletes to Asaba, the state capital.

This year’s edition of the Games, organised by by Dunamis-Icon Limited for the nine states that make up the region under the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), will hold in Benin City, Edo State from February 20 to 27.

Last year in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Team Delta was beaten to the title by Bayelsa State with the odd gold medal on the last day of competition.

This time around, Team Delta do not seem prepared to leave anything to chance.

On Wednesday, due to the large turn out of athletes, Team Delta officials decided to split the scheduled trials into two phases, with the first phase running from Friday, February 6 to February 8.

The Chairman, Delta Sports Commission, Onoriode Oborievwori, stated on Wednesday that the final trials will run from February 9 to 11.

“After these two phases of the trials, our athletes will begin main camping for the Niger Delta Games on February 12. At the moment, we have 374 athletes and 51 officials set for this trials. Our athletes will be camped in various locations in Asaba, and they will depart for Benin City on February 19,” Oborevwori stated.

Meanwhile, the Executive Assistant to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori on Sports, Festus Ohwojero, has praised the leadership of Delta Sports Commission for the various steps taken, particularly on welfare of athletes and officials ahead of the Games.

Ohwojero, who is the immediate past Director General of Delta Sports Commission, said he is optimistic of Team Delta topping the medals table at the end of the Games in Benin City on February 27.

Among the sports expected to feature in Team Delta’s trials include athletics, chess, table tennis, tennis, scrabble, handball, wrestling, football, volleyball, swimming, taekwondo, powerlifting, basketball, boxing and weightlifting.

Over 3000 athletes and 500 officials will participate in this year’s 2nd Niger Delta Games.