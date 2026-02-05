Super Puma, NAF’s Indispensable Workhorse, Returns To Service As CAS Calls For Operational Excellence

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has marked a major operational milestone with the commissioning of the reactivated Super Puma helicopter (NAF 565) at 205 Rotary Wing, Ikeja, Lagos on 4 February 2026.

Described by the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, as a “workhorse whose role is second to none in the Nigerian Air Force,” the aircraft is expected to significantly boost troop transport, casualty evacuation, search and rescue, and logistics support across multiple theatres.

Speaking at the ceremony, the CAS said, “This occasion is not merely about the return of an aircraft to our fleet, but a demonstration of our unwavering commitment to enhance and sustain a highly motivated, professional, and mission-ready force,” noting that restoring legacy platforms remains central to strengthening national security.

He expressed profound appreciation to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for steadfast support toward airpower development.

Emphasising that the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda continues to translate into tangible capability gains for the NAF through strategic acquisitions and restoration of critical assets, the CAS said the Super Puma’s return reflects deliberate efforts to ensure the Air Force remains fully prepared to discharge its constitutional responsibilities and maintain operational superiority.

“The Super Puma is a workhorse whose role is second to none in the Nigerian Air Force,” he reiterated, highlighting its operational versatility. “The platform has proven its worth in Operation Hadin Kai and other joint missions, and its return will significantly enhance maritime security operations in Lagos while reinforcing counterinsurgency and anti-banditry efforts nationwide.”

Commending the teams behind the reactivation, the CAS praised the consultant, retired Air Commodore TA Badru, alongside the Air Officer Commanding Mobility Command and technicians of 205 Rotary Wing for their professionalism and resilience.

He urged personnel responsible for operating and maintaining the aircraft to uphold strict safety and maintenance standards. “Let it reflect our strong culture of airmanship, maintenance and pride,” he charged, stressing that mission readiness depends on discipline and accountability.

He also acknowledged fiscal support enabled by the National Assembly, describing inter-institutional cooperation as vital to sustaining operational momentum.

During a durbar with officers, airmen, and airwomen of collocated units at Sam Ethnan Air Force Base, the CAS reflected on his first 100 days in office and outlined measurable gains in operational tempo.

He linked improved aircraft serviceability to tighter synchronisation between logistics and operations, while revealing that the NAF is fast-tracking the induction of advanced combat platforms.

“These state-of-the-art platforms will provide us with unprecedented precision strike capabilities and regional deterrence,” he assured personnel, adding that sustained modernization remains a priority.

The CAS reiterated that personnel welfare remains inseparable from operational effectiveness. While acknowledging that several accommodation projects were initiated by his predecessor, he pledged to accelerate their completion to address housing deficits affecting personnel.

Guided by the principle of “Welfare for Enhanced Warfare,” he assured airmen of continued improvements in allowances, medical support, and working conditions.

Concluding his engagements, the CAS urged personnel to remain disciplined, innovative, and mission-focused as operations intensify nationwide, reaffirming that the Nigerian Air Force will continue to justify the confidence of the Government and people of Nigeria.