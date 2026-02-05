SOLUDO’S BOLD STEPS TO STOP SIT-AT-HOME

The reopening of the Onitsha Main Market on a Monday, for the first time in about five years, marks a significant and symbolic moment for Anambra State. Beyond the excitement it generated among traders and residents, the development represents a decisive step in the right direction toward reopening the state’s economy and strengthening its revenue base after years of disruption caused by the sit-at-home phenomenon.

This bold move was championed by the Anambra State Governor, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, following the closure of the market for one week. The action was taken as a response to the persistent failure of traders and business owners to open their shops on Mondays over the years, a trend that had gradually crippled commercial activities and weakened confidence in public safety.

Despite threats and warnings issued by some non-state actors, urging traders to stay away from the market, the call was largely ignored. Traders defied fear and opened for business, drawing admiration from many within and outside the state. Their courage sent a strong message that economic survival and collective progress must not be held hostage by intimidation.

The reopening of the market is more than a one-day event; it is a statement of intent. It signals a renewed determination by the state government to reclaim normalcy and assert lawful authority. For many residents, it restored a sense of hope that Anambra can once again function fully, without artificial restrictions imposed through fear.

Sustaining this progress is critical. Over the years, the sit-at-home order has severely affected businesses, academic activities, healthcare access, and daily movement of people. Many traders stayed home not out of agreement, but out of fear of attacks. Ending this cycle requires consistency, courage, and clear leadership from the government.

Beyond reopening markets, Governor Soludo must ensure the provision of watertight security, not only in and around major markets every Monday, but across the entire state. A visible and effective security presence will further boost the confidence of traders, business owners, workers, and residents to go about their legitimate activities without fear.

As confidence grows, economic activities will naturally rebound. Increased commercial operations will improve internally generated revenue, create jobs, and restore Anambra’s reputation as a major commercial hub in the South East. Security and economic revival must go hand in hand for the gains to be lasting.

This initiative should also serve as a model for other South East governors. A coordinated regional effort to end the sit-at-home practice will ensure that the entire region reopens for normal business activities every Monday, reducing losses and restoring social stability across states.

Finally, non-state actors must come to terms with the reality that the people of the South East are tired of disruption and economic hardship. The path forward lies in peace and dialogue, not coercion and fear. Enough of the sit-at-home on Mondays; the region must move forward.

Tochukwu Jimo Obi, Obosi Anambra State