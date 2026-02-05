Remaining 86 Abducted Kaduna Worshippers Regain Freedom



John Shiklam in Kaduna

The remaining 86 worshippers abducted during a church service on January 18, 2026 by bandits in Kurmin Wali community in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State have been released.



A security source confirmed the incident but did not give details.



However, the village head of Kurmin Wali, Mr. Ishaku Dan’azumi and the Chairman of the Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Rev. Caleb Maji confirmed their release.



The village head said he received news of their release Thursday morning.



“Yes, I was informed this morning that they have been released and they are currently with the government in Kaduna,” Dan’azumi said in a telephone interview.

The village head had on Sunday announced the escape of 80 of the abducted worshippers.



He said: “God has answered our prayers, we also commend the government for its efforts.”



Governor Uba Sani had on Wednesday visited the 80 victims who had earlier escape from captivity and were receiving medical treatment and psychosocial therapy at the the Women and Children Shelter in Kaduna.



During the visit, the governor expressed sympathy with the victims and had assured them that the remaining abducted victims would be freed within a few days.