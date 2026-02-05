Pakistan Navy Staff Course 55 Visits Headquarters Western Naval Command, Commends Operational Capabilities in MDA

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Headquarters Western Naval Command (WNC) in Apapa, Lagos, played host to participants of the 55th Pakistan Navy Staff Course on February 4, 2026, as part of a programme designed to enhance professional collaboration and share best practices in maritime security between the two navies.

The delegation was led by Commodore Mohammed Zahid Zaheer, accompanied by the Pakistan Defence Attaché in Nigeria, Colonel Kamran Mushtaq.

They were received at the Command Headquarters, where they received a briefing on the mandate, operational structure, and strategic responsibilities of the Western Naval Command within Nigeria’s maritime environment.

During the visit, Lieutenant Commander OJ Osagie delivered a detailed presentation on the operational activities of the Western Naval Command, providing insights into the Command’s maritime security operations, surveillance framework, and inter-agency collaboration aimed at ensuring safe and secure maritime operations in the Gulf of Guinea.

Commodore Zahid Zaheer expressed his appreciation for the warm reception and briefings, commending the Command’s operational initiatives and capabilities in maritime domain awareness.

He said, “The visit has offered participants practical insights into contemporary maritime security operations, particularly regarding the promotion of the blue economy.

“Such interactions foster stronger naval diplomacy and deepen mutual understanding between partner navies, especially in training, shipbuilding, technology transfer, and information sharing.”

In his remarks, Rear Admiral Abubakar Abdullahi Mustapha, the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, welcomed the delegation and described the visit as a valuable platform for professional exchange and mutual learning.

He highlighted the Nigerian Navy’s commitment to international cooperation with friendly navies in addressing transnational maritime threats, adding, “Engagements of this nature contribute to the sharing of best practices, capacity building, and strengthening collective efforts toward regional and global maritime security.”

As part of the programme, participants were given a guided tour of the Western Regional Control Centre (Falcon Eye) and the Regional Maritime Awareness Capability (RMAC) Centre, where they observed real-time maritime monitoring and coordination processes.

The visit also included a study tour aboard the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) KADA, during which the delegation was briefed on the ship’s roles, onboard systems, and operational procedures by the Commanding Officer, Captain AI Ejeh.

The study tour underscores the Nigerian Navy’s commitment to sustained engagement with allied navies and the promotion of collaborative approaches to addressing shared maritime security challenges.