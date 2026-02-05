Ondo at 50: ‘Time to Reflect, Ponder over State’s Future’

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

As Ondo State marks the 50th anniversary of its creation, a grassroots philanthropist and youth development enabler, Prince Kenny Adekanmi, popularly known as Kenny Kunma, has said that the celebration should be a moment of reflection, and also a time to ponder over the future of the state.

Adekanmi, in his congratulatory message to the people of Ondo state yesterday, maintained that Ondo State has contributed immensely to nation building and Nigeria’s shared patrimony through political, financial, and human resource contributions.

He added that it is imperative for the people of the state, be it political class or not, to pursue the growth and development of the state with renewed vigour and a more pragmatic approach in order to hand down an Ondo State that generations to come will be proud of.

The statement, which he made available to THISDAY yesterday in Osogbo, read: “As we mark exactly 50 years since the creation of our dear Ondo State, I join millions of state indigenes and residents to celebrate this major milestone – our Golden Jubilee.

“In the last 50 years, Ondo State has contributed immensely to nation-building and our shared patrimony. Through our political, financial, and human resource contributions, we have served as a key and indispensable partner in the political and economic stability of Nigeria. I congratulate everyone on this auspicious occasion.

“As we wind down the Golden Jubilee celebrations, I call on political and thought leaders across the state to utilise this celebration as a moment of reflection, and to ponder over the future of the state.

“It is imperative for us to pursue the growth and development of our state with renewed vigour and a more pragmatic approach, to bequeath an Ondo State that many generations will be proud of.”