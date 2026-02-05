  • Thursday, 5th February, 2026

Omaz Lumière: Nigeria’s New Luxury Perfume That Tells Your Story, Promises Lasting Sensory Experience 

Featured | 8 seconds ago

Uzoma Mba 

A new chapter has opened in Nigeria’s fragrance scene. Omaz Lumière, a luxury perfume brand, officially launched on Sunday, promising scents that do more than please the senses—they tell a story.

With the tagline, “A fragrance that tells your story,” Omaz Lumière positions itself at the intersection of elegance and personal identity. 

Its debut collection is designed for those who see fragrance as an extension of self, blending timeless classics with contemporary twists to create scents that linger long after you leave the room.

From designer perfumes to rich Arabian scents, non-regular exquisite oil perfumes, body mists and diffusers, Omaz Lumière caters to fragrance lovers who crave individuality over mass production. 

Each product is carefully crafted to offer depth, sophistication and a signature style.

The brand’s philosophy is simple yet striking: “every drop whispers elegance.” In every scent, Omaz Lumière promises luxury, refinement and a sensory experience that leaves a lasting impression.

Omaz Lumière is available online through its social media platforms, @omaz_lumiere on Instagram and @omaz.lumiere on TikTok, where customers can explore the collection and engage directly with the brand.

For those who view fragrance as more than just a scent, Omaz Lumière is not just a perfume, it is a statement, a story, and now, a part of Nigeria’s growing luxury lifestyle landscape.

