NSCDC Boss Tasks Personnel on Professionalism, Integrity in VIP Protection

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Commandant-General (CG) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Prof. Ahmed Audi, has issued a stern mandate to officers of the corps to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and commitment in the protection of Very Important Persons (VIPs).

The CG gave this charge during his keynote address at a three-day VIP leadership and management workshop held at the NSCDC national headquarters in Abuja yesterday.

The intensive training brought together state commandants, VIP commanders, and armorers from across the country.

Audi emphasised that the mandate for VIP protection as conferred by President Bola Tinubu is a sacred trust that must not be compromised, warning that his administration maintains a zero-tolerance policy for any form of misconduct.

He said: “This administration will sanction any personnel found sabotaging the corps’ efforts in implementing the VIP mandate,” adding that: “This responsibility must be carried out to the admiration of the government and Nigerians, to justify the confidence reposed in us.”

The workshop, organised under the Directorate of Training and Manpower Development, serves as a strategic intervention to sharpen the tactical and administrative skills of the corps’ leadership.

The acting Deputy Commandant-General Muktar Lawal explained that the curriculum focuses on: strengthening leadership capacity and management skills; improving interdepartmental coordination; reinforcing professionalism in armory management, and decision-making.

The CG underscored the importance of excellence by commending the VIP National Commander, Deputy Commandant of Corps, Anyor Donald, for his professionalism and loyalty, urging others to embrace similar qualities.

The event featured goodwill messages from the corps’ top brass, including the Deputy Commandants-General, Zakari Ibrahim Ningi, Nnamdi Nwinyi, Pedro Awili Ideba, and Professor Tyoor Frederick Terhemba, all echoing the need for heightened accountability in the field.