  • Thursday, 5th February, 2026

NSCDC Boss Tasks Personnel on Professionalism, Integrity in VIP Protection

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Commandant-General (CG) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Prof. Ahmed Audi, has issued a stern mandate to officers of the corps to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and commitment in the protection of Very Important Persons (VIPs).

The CG gave this charge during his keynote address at a three-day VIP leadership and management workshop held at the NSCDC national headquarters in Abuja yesterday.

The intensive training brought together state commandants, VIP commanders, and armorers from across the country.

Audi emphasised that the mandate for VIP protection as conferred by President Bola Tinubu is a sacred trust that must not be compromised, warning that his administration maintains a zero-tolerance policy for any form of misconduct.

He said: “This administration will sanction any personnel found sabotaging the corps’ efforts in implementing the VIP mandate,” adding that: “This responsibility must be carried out to the admiration of the government and Nigerians, to justify the confidence reposed in us.”

The workshop, organised under the Directorate of Training and Manpower Development, serves as a strategic intervention to sharpen the tactical and administrative skills of the corps’ leadership.

The acting Deputy Commandant-General Muktar Lawal explained that the curriculum focuses on: strengthening leadership capacity and management skills; improving interdepartmental coordination; reinforcing professionalism in armory management, and decision-making.

The CG underscored the importance of excellence by commending the VIP National Commander, Deputy Commandant of Corps, Anyor Donald, for his professionalism and loyalty, urging others to embrace similar qualities.

The event featured goodwill messages from the corps’ top brass, including the Deputy Commandants-General, Zakari Ibrahim Ningi, Nnamdi Nwinyi, Pedro Awili Ideba, and Professor Tyoor Frederick Terhemba, all echoing the need for heightened accountability in the field.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.