Nine Finalists Unveiled Ahead Grand Finale of CSR Initiative

Interswitch, has concluded the semi-final stage of the seventh edition of its flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, the InterswitchSPAK national science competition, where it unveiled nine exceptional students who will compete at the grand finale of Nigeria’s STEM contest.

From an initial pool of over 18,000 registered senior secondary school students nationwide, the competition progressed through a rigorous computer-based qualifying test, producing 81 outstanding students drawn from across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.

Speaking about the significance of the milestone, , Executive Vice President, Group Marketing and Communications, Interswitch, Cherry Eromosele, said the competition continues to play a critical role in shaping Africa’s future talent pipeline.

“InterswitchSPAK was created to identify, inspire, and reward excellence in STEM education while equipping young Africans with the skills needed to solve real-world problems. These nine finalists have demonstrated exceptional brilliance, resilience, and a passion for innovation. They represent the future of science, technology, and problem-solving in Africa,” she said.

Now in its seventh year, InterswitchSPAK has evolved beyond a competition into a national platform dedicated to nurturing the next generation of scientists, engineers, innovators, and problem-solvers.