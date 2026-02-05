NDPC Expresses Commitment to Balancing Data Privacy, Protection Information

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole Emejo in Abuja





The National Commissioner of the Nigerian Data Protection Commission (NDPC), Dr. Vincent Olatunji, has expressed its commitment to balance information around data privacy and protection.

He made the disclosure in Abuja yesterday, at the National Data Privacy Summit with the theme, “Privacy in the Era of Emerging Technologies,” organised by the commission.

Olatunji said the NDPC, at the moment, was looking at balancing information around data privacy and protection.

“What we are doing is just to look at how to balance information around privacy and protection, which is really important, because as we are innovating, at the same time, we have to consider issues around privacy and protection,” he stated.

He added that the commission has been very bold in taking risks that would bring about growth.

“Our starting point is growing at a very alarming rate, and we are not afraid of anything. We can take risks. And that is why a lot is happening in Nigeria, and this is the level of clarity,” he explained.

In his address, the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Aminu Maida, stated that Internet of Things holds promise for Nigeria’s economy.

The EVC, who was represented by the Executive Commissioner, Technical Services (ECTS), Abraham Oshadami, noted that, “in an era in which digital assets, Internet of Things, future digital computing and other transformative technologies are key, and both a cornerstone of building trust for the adoption and a prerequisite for sustainable progress.

“Emerging technologies hold immense promise for Nigeria’s grand economy, but they also introduce complex risks to personal and individual rights.

“So, balancing innovation through post-ethical safeguards and public trust is the first step to ensuring that global digital advancement benefits all Nigerians without compromising their privacy or their security,” he added.

“As we just heard from the Nigeria Police, telecom operators have a vast amount of sensitive historical information daily, including connectivity apps and collaboration on privacy, security, and number protection, both to their and their inheritors,” he said.

The Commissioner for Science, Technology and Innovation, Plateau State, Dr. Bako Shurkuk, who represented the Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, said, emerging technologies can be harnessed to attain sustainable growth.