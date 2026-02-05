National Institute for Sports Partners NBTE for Global Best Practices

In a bid to revamp its curriculum to meet up with international best practices, the National Institute for Sports (NIS) has entered a partnership with the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

‎The NIS DG during a courtesy visit to the National Board for Technical Education stressed that the partnership became imperative to build a 21st century programme that will meet up with the global best practices.

‎During his address, the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the National Institute for Sports, Comrade Philip Shaibu said that it was important the institute synergizes with agencies particularly the National Board for Technical Education to help rejig her coaching programmes including skill development programmes.

‎”We are here to collaborate with you as a supervisory agency for all our curriculum and skills development.

‎And one of the major reasons we are here is to also understand and also find out areas, new areas that we need to take as far as NIS is concerned in regarding skill development and curriculum change.

‎”Since I was appointed the Director General of NIS, we decided that we need to overhaul not just infrastructure, but the essence of the existence of NIS, which is skill development and training.

‎You are aware that NIS is bestowed with the responsibility of training management staff of the sport ecosystem and also training the entire coaches across various sports and elite athletes. So we have major tasks beyond academic programme, technical aspects of training of athletes all that responsibility intellectually and all are saddled with the NIS.”

‎Comrade Shaibu noted that in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the NIS has drawn a 10-year strategic plan that will help reposition the institute among the world’s best institutes for sports.

‎”So when I was appointed we had to look at how to reposition NIS as far as the mandate is concerned and looking through I saw a lot of gaps and we decided that we have to plan to succeed hence we constituted a team to have a roadmap of how we can bring back NIS to its core mandate. We have been able to develop the plan which we tag roadmap plan, a 10-year strategic plan for NIS and one of the major things we need to achieve is to rejig our curriculum, to upgrade and possibly discard some of them in line with modern techniques and modern learning to be able to compete globally.

‎”When NIS was established in 1904 it was the only institution in the entire Africa and other African countries were coming to Nigeria to train their coaches but along the line it went down. Now we are on the quest to bring back not just its lost glory but repositioning it as a number one sporting institute that it used to be in Africa.”

‎Speaking on behalf of the Executive Secretary of the National Board for Technical Education, Professor Idris Bugaje, Special Assistant to the Executive Secretary and Director Special Duties, Professor Diya’udeen Bashir Hassan believes the new relationship between both parties will yield the needed result noting skills development is one of the core mandate of the board and as such NBTE will do it best.

‎Prof. Bugaje also promised that other areas of interest between the NBTE and the NIS will be explored to ensure the progress of both parties and the country at large.

‎”Between the board and the NIS, there are a lot of areas of interest, and not only to the two agencies, but also to the nation at large. As you know, which I know he will talk about later, the impact of the National Institute of Sports on the nation’s landscape. And in doing that, a number of things have been done, which has to do with training, skills, and a number of other things that the NBTE does.”