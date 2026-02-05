  • Thursday, 5th February, 2026

MFB Pays over N7bn Interest to Savers

Business | 7 seconds ago

FairMoney Microfinance Bank has announced that it disbursed over N150 billion in loans, and recorded a total interest payout on savings exceeding N7 billion in the past year

Speaking about its loan disbursement for 2025, its Managing Director, Henry Obiekea, said: “Our record loan disbursements and savings payouts over the past year are more than just numbers; they represent our unwavering tenacity in supporting the Nigerian financial ecosystem. At FairMoney, we are driven by the knowledge that our platform provides the essential capital for individuals to thrive and for businesses to scale. Our savings products provide both retail and business customers with inflation-beating returns, ensuring genuine wealth preservation. We remain deeply committed to closing the financial gap and empowering our community.”

According to him, “Our efforts in 2025 were defined by an unwavering commitment to financial inclusivity and a customer-centric mission rooted in fairness, empowerment, and consumer confidence. As we move into 2026, we remain resolute in our mission to uphold these values and drive the continued growth and resilience of Nigeria’s financial landscape.”

