Lookman May Get Atlético Debut against Betis Today

*Sunday Oliseh thumbs up the move as inspiring for Nigeria football

Ademola Lookman who switched from Italian Serie A club, Atalanta to Atlético Madrid early this week, may get his baptism in Spanish football this evening when Diego Simeone’s side take on Real Betis  in the Copa del Rey quarter-final at the Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla.

Lookman, 28, signed a contract with Atletico until June 30, 2030 after more than three years in Italy.

Already, Atlético’s Argentine gaffer, Diego Simeone, has expressed confidence in the former Atalanta star’s ability to make a significant impact at the Wanda Metropolitano.

“He joined the group very quickly, and you could immediately notice his physical strength, his speed, his ability to change the play, and his power in the final third,” Simeone said yesterday in the Spanish capital.

“We hope he can help us in the way he believes he can, and in the way we expect. 

“And obviously, that important partnerships are formed for the good of the team, because that’s what it’s about: bringing good players together.”

Meanwhile, former Super Eagles coach, Sunday Oliseh, has said the transfer of Ademola Lookman to a top club in Europe like Atletico Madrid will inspire more young Nigerian players to sign for such clubs.

The criticism has been that most Nigerian players are not playing for top clubs in Europe and this has gone on to affect the quality of the Super Eagles.

And Ademola Lookman could have opted for Fenerbache in the less regarded Turkish league as they offered him more money, but he instead chose Atleti.

“Ademola Lookman transfer might just have saved Nigerian football,” stated Oliseh in his podcast Global Football Insight. 

“Atletico Madrid play every year in the UEFA Champions League, the Spanish La Liga pays well, if you play in a top club, you become big.

“Young players in Nigeria can now hope and dream of playing for such a big team,” concludes Oliseh, a FIFA Technical Study Group member.

