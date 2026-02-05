ITS CITY, ARSENAL CARABAO CUP FINAL

Manchester City made light work of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Newcastle United, winning 3-1 on the night to take the aggregate score to 5-1 while also recording a 12th consecutive home win against the Magpies to set up final clash with Arsenal.

It took just seven minutes for Omar Marmoushto add to the hosts’ two-goal lead from the first leg, as he played a quick one-two and broke into the box before having a slice of fortune as Dan Burn’s challenge on the Egyptian saw the ball loop into Aaron Ramsdale’s net.

A perfectly-timed dive from James Traffordwas required to deny Joe Willockmoments later, but it wasn’t long until the Cityzens regained control with Tijjani Reijnders’ strike being tipped wide, before Malick Thiawdeflected a Rayan Ait-Nouriattempt behind.

Newcastlestill pushed forward but were denied again by Trafford, who came out well to deny Anthony Gordon.

Moments after Kieran Trippiersaw a free-kick routinely saved, he was unable to clear at the other end as Man Cityand Marmoush scored their second of the night, with the right-back looping Antoine Semenyo’s ball into the air for Pep Guardiola’s number seven to nod in.

The hosts had another just three minutes later with Burn being unfortunate again, as his tackle on Semenyo poked the ball into Reijnders’ path for the midfielder to finish.

There was further frustration for Eddie Howebefore the break, as Gordon went off injured and Trafford produced another strong save to stop Sven Botman’s header.

Yoane Wissasquandered an opportunity within 30 seconds of being introduced as part of a triple Newcastle change ahead of the restart, shooting harmlessly wide after being played through by Sandro Tonali.

Reijnders then slid his shot wide at the other end after neat work from Marmoush to tee him up, and the travelling Newcastle supporters finally had something to shout about in the 62nd minute when Anthony Elangaglided into the box and curled his shot in off the post.