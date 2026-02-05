INEC Registers Two Political Parties, As 170 Other Associations Fail Constitutional Requirements

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the registration of Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA) and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) as two new political parties ahead of the 2027 elections.

It noted that its decision to register NDC was due to a judgment delivered by the Federal High Court, Lokoja, Kogi State, in Suit No. FHC/LKJ/CS/49/2025 between Mr. Takori Mohammed Sanni & Ors v. INEC which ordered the commission to register NDC as a political party.

The electoral body, however, revealed that 170 other associations that submitted letters of intent to be registered as political parties failed the constitutional requirements.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja during the first regular consultative meeting with political parties for 2026.

He recalled that the commission received a total of 171 letters of intent from associations seeking registration as political parties.

The chairman said the associations were assessed in line with Sections 222 and 223 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), Sections 75 and 79(1), (2) and (4) of the Electoral Act, 2022, as well as Clause 2 of the commission’s regulations and guidelines for political parties, 2022.

Amupitan said that consequently, 14 associations that satisfied the initial pre-qualification were invited to proceed to the next stage.

He explained that of these, eight successfully uploaded their documents on the commission’s dedicated portal.

Amupitan said they were: the All Democratic Alliance (ADA), Citizens Democratic Alliance (CDA), Abundance Social Party (ASP), African Alliance Party (AAP), Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA), Green Future Party (GFP), National Democratic Party (NDP) and the Peoples Freedom Party (PFP).

He stated: “Out of the eight above, only two qualified for final assessment and verification of due compliance with the Constitution and the Electoral Act.

“After due consideration, only the Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA) was found to have complied fully with the requirements of the law. Accordingly, the commission has decided to register the Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA) as a political party, effective from today, 5th February 2025.

“Furthermore, the Federal High Court sitting in Lokoja, Kogi State, in Suit No. FHC/LKJ/CS/49/2025 between Barr Takori Mohammed Sanni & Ors v. INEC ordered the commission to register Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) as a political party.

“The commission has decided to comply with the order and is being registered as a political party. Certificate of Registration will be handed over to the two new political parties in due course.”

Amupitan lamented that the collective commitment to maintaining the integrity of the electoral processes was being challenged by the unfortunate and increasingly frequent leadership squabbles within various political parties across the nation.

He noted that the essence of democracy is rooted in the ability of political parties to flourish, debate and contest ideologies in a manner that respects the tenets of fair play and mutual respect.

The chairman said: “However, it is with great concern that I note the current trend of infighting among party leaderships, which not only detracts from the core objectives of these political entities but also spills over into unnecessary legal battles that tax our judicial system and public resources.

“These numerous litigations, in which the commission often finds itself joined as a party, divert our attention from our primary mandate: to ensure free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria. As the guardians of our electoral process, we are compelled to address these issues not just for the sake of our institution, but for the greater good of our democracy.

“The implications of these squabbles are far-reaching. They create an environment of uncertainty for party members and supporters, erode public trust in the political system, and undermine the democratic process that we all hold dear.

“Each litigation not only consumes time and resources but also distracts from the important work of mobilizing voters and engaging with the public on critical national issues.

“As an independent body, INEC remains neutral, but we seek to remind all political parties that cohesive and transparent leadership is essential for the health of our democracy.”

The chairman, therefore, urged party leaders to prioritise constructive dialogue over divisive disputes, to foster unity within their ranks, and to focus on policy development and community engagement rather than internal strife.

On his part, the National Chairman of the Inter-party Advisory Council (IPAC), Dr. Yusuf Dantalle, said Nigerians’ expectations for a better, stronger and more prosperous democratic nation are exceedingly high.

He said as the electoral umpire, INEC bears a profound constitutional duty, adding that the commission must remain independent, neutral, fair, firm and decisive in conducting elections that are free, fair, credible, transparent and inclusive.

Dantalle stressed that the commission must always provide a level playing field for all political parties and candidates, mindful that its integrity is tested each time citizens go to the polls.

He said: “IPAC is aware of leadership disputes within some political parties and urges INEC to be guided strictly by the constitutions of the respective parties when addressing such matters, particularly concerning the leadership it recognises and publishes on its website.

“Such recognition confers legitimacy and determines the official leadership with which the commission engages. Adhering to this principle will dispel perceptions of bias, complicity, or interference in internal party affairs.

“It will also reduce the litigations that have disrupted party activities, prevented some parties from fielding candidates, and created uncertainty about their relevance and viability. This situation is detrimental to sustainable democracy and national development.”