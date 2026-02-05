Ikeja Electric Dismisses Malicious Online Allegations

Ikeja Electric Plc has strongly dismissed a malicious publication circulating on WhatsApp and other social media platforms alleging impropriety within the company, describing the report as a calculated act of disinformation aimed at defaming its leadership and undermining public confidence.

In a statement signed by the company’s Head, Corporate Communications, Kingsley Okotie, the company said the publication falsely accused its Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Folake Soetan, and its Board Chairman, Dr. Kola Adesina, of wrongdoing, stressing that the allegations were entirely fabricated and unsupported by verifiable facts.

“Ikeja Electric has become aware of a malicious and misleading publication currently circulating online, particularly on WhatsApp and other social media platforms, falsely alleging impropriety against the company and defaming its Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Folake Soetan, and its Board Chairman, Dr. Kola Adesina,” the statement read.

The company said preliminary investigations had exposed fundamental flaws in the credibility of the publication, including the absence of any identifiable or legally recognised authoring body.

“Investigation so far reveals that the ‘Nigerian Global Business Forum’ is an unregistered organisation with no recognised legal or corporate existence locally or abroad,” Ikeja Electric stated.

It added that the individuals listed as signatories to the publication lacked any verifiable professional standing.

“The signatories, ‘Dr. Alaba Kalejaiye’ and ‘Musa Ahmed have no verifiable professional credentials or established public profiles,” the company said, raising further questions about the origin and intent of the report.

According to Ikeja Electric, the content of the publication contained multiple falsehoods and misrepresentations about its operations and governance.

“The publication contains false and misleading statements regarding Ikeja Electric’s operations, safety record, and financial practices,” the statement said.

It disclosed that it had taken decisive legal steps to identify those behind the publication and hold them accountable.

“Ikeja Electric has instructed its legal advisers to carry out a deep forensic investigation and initiate defamation proceedings against the authors, publishers, and persons or entities found to be responsible for sponsoring or disseminating this malicious publication,” it stated.

While reaffirming its commitment to transparency and accountability, Ikeja Electric said it would not tolerate coordinated attempts to erode trust in the organisation through anonymous misinformation campaigns.

“While Ikeja Electric operates within a strict framework of accountability and remains committed to transparency and service improvement, the company will not tolerate coordinated disinformation campaigns aimed at undermining public confidence and tarnishing its corporate integrity,” the statement added.

The company also reaffirmed confidence in its leadership and governance structure, noting that management and the board continue to provide steady oversight in a challenging operating environment.

The statement said: “Ikeja Electric remains steadfast in its mandate to deliver reliable power while upholding the highest standards of corporate governance and customer excellence.”

Members of the public were advised to disregard the publication in its entirety and rely solely on information issued through the company’s official communication channels.

Ikeja Electric Plc is Nigeria’s largest power distribution network with a mandate to deliver safe, reliable, and sustainable electricity across its franchise area, while adhering to global standards of operational excellence and corporate governance.