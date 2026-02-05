IG Orders Deployment of Tactical, Intelligence Assets to Kwara

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the immediate deployment of tactical, operational, and intelligence assets to Kwara State following a deadly attack in Kaiama Local Government Area that claimed the lives of 75 persons.

The Nigeria Police Force strongly condemned the violent incident, which occurred on Tuesday, 3 February 2026, describing it as a heinous act that has plunged the affected communities into grief.

In response to the tragedy, the IGP extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the Government and people of Kwara State, assuring them of the Force’s full commitment to restoring peace and ensuring justice.

He reaffirmed that the Nigeria Police Force remains resolute in its constitutional responsibility to protect lives and property and would spare no effort in guaranteeing the safety and security of citizens across the country.

In a statement, the Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the IGP had directed the immediate deployment of specialised tactical units, reinforced intelligence capabilities, and additional operational resources to Kaiama and adjoining communities.

According to him, the move is aimed at stabilising the area, strengthening security presence, and preventing any further breakdown of law and order.

He disclosed that an intensive manhunt has been launched for the perpetrators and all those linked to the attack, noting that investigations are already in progress.

Hundeyin stressed that all available resources have been mobilised to ensure that the suspects are identified, apprehended, and prosecuted.

“The perpetrators of this dastardly act will not evade justice. The Nigeria Police Force is fully committed to ensuring that all those responsible are brought to book,” the statement said.

The Police also appealed to members of the public to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies by providing timely and credible information that could aid ongoing operations. Such information, the Force noted, can be reported at the nearest police station or through established police communication channels.

The Nigeria Police Force reiterated its unwavering commitment to the maintenance of peace, law, and order, assuring Nigerians that decisive measures are being taken to prevent a recurrence and to restore lasting calm in Kwara State.