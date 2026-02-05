Gov AbdulRazaq Visits Kaiama, Woro, Orders Humanitarian Support for Terror Victims

* Tinubu approves new military deployments

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has directed the state emergency management agency to mobilise support for victims of the Tuesday night terrorist attacks in Woro, Kaiama Local Government Area of the state.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, revealed that the governor made the directive around 2 a.m. on Thursday following his visit to the community where he commiserated with the victims, the Emir of Kaiama, Alhaji Muazu Sheu Omar, and people of Kaiama Emirate over the attack.

Ahead of the visit to Woro, the governor first arrived Kaiama on Wednesday night in company with the House of Assembly Speaker, Hon. Salihu Yakubu-Danladi, security commanders, and senior government officials.

The Head of Woro, Alhaji Saliu Bio Umar, and his chiefs also joined the emir to receive the governor.

At least 75 people of the Muslim majority village lost their lives and properties to the unfortunate incident that occurred on Tuesday, the governor told reporters shortly after receiving briefings from security forces and community leaders.

The governor, who prayed for the repose of the deceased, announced the immediate deployment of soldiers to the area by the president under Operation Savannah Shield.

“We are very sad. We are here today to commiserate with your royal highness over the death of 75 of your subjects. May Allah grant them Al-jannah Firdaus,” the governor said at the Emir’s Palace late Wednesday.

“Your Emirate is versatile and from the information we have been getting, these victims were massacred, because they refused to succumb to a strange Islamic doctrine.

“This is different from what we used to see, where subjects were being kidnapped for ransom. This was a pure massacre. We commiserate with you.”

AbdulRazaq commended President Bola Tinubu for approving an immediate deployment of a battalion of soldiers under ‘Operation Savannah Shield’.

“At the moment, the state emergency services will be going to carry out the enumeration and look for how to take care of the members of the family,” Governor AbdulRazaq said.

“We thank the security agencies for doing a yeoman’s job, swinging from one part of the state to the other. As such, the issues in Kwara South have been subdued largely.

“This is a major challenge to tackle now, because it goes beyond Kwara and goes (also) to the Kainji Park in Niger State. They have murdered sleep and I can assure you that within the next one month, the whole place will be flooded with soldiers. And the results will be positive, God willing.”

Alhaji Muazu, for his part, told the governor that the attackers were followers of Mahmuda who preached strange ideology and attacked their victims who rejected their doctrine.

He appreciated the governor for his swift action and support.

“We, the people of Kaiama, are highly moved by Your Excellency’s presence to commiserate with us, bearing in mind that you just returned from a trip. What happened at Woro yesterday was very unfortunate…We lost a large number of people. We only pray for the repose of their souls,” the emir said.

“We appreciate Your Excellency and the security team for this visit. This has given me further assurance that we are part of the whole system.”