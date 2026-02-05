  • Thursday, 5th February, 2026

Firm, Foundation Celebrate Innovation at Masterclass Conference

Business | 8 seconds ago

LG Electronics Nigeria and CleanAce Foundation & Academy have partnered to energize Nigeria’s fabricare and drycleaning industry with the Hyper Masterclass Conference, themed ‘Making Audacious Moves in 2026’.

Targeted at members of the Fabricare Professionals and Drycleaners Association (FDPA), the event delivered cutting-edge insights and practical strategies, inspiring professionals to embrace bold steps and drive the sector’s evolution.

Founder of CleanAce Foundation & Academy, Mr. Eniibukun Adebayo, opened the event with a powerful message: “Making audacious moves isn’t about recklessness, it’s courage guided by wisdom. Our industry stands at a crossroads of opportunity and responsibility.”

LG Electronics’ Head of Commercial Laundry Business, Nigeria, Samuel Odenusi, emphasised the importance of investing in reliable, high-performing equipment to build customer trust and boost profitability. “Clients judge a business by its tools, and LG is proud to support the industry with technology that delivers efficiency and dependability,” he said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.