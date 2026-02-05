Firm, Foundation Celebrate Innovation at Masterclass Conference

LG Electronics Nigeria and CleanAce Foundation & Academy have partnered to energize Nigeria’s fabricare and drycleaning industry with the Hyper Masterclass Conference, themed ‘Making Audacious Moves in 2026’.

Targeted at members of the Fabricare Professionals and Drycleaners Association (FDPA), the event delivered cutting-edge insights and practical strategies, inspiring professionals to embrace bold steps and drive the sector’s evolution.

Founder of CleanAce Foundation & Academy, Mr. Eniibukun Adebayo, opened the event with a powerful message: “Making audacious moves isn’t about recklessness, it’s courage guided by wisdom. Our industry stands at a crossroads of opportunity and responsibility.”

LG Electronics’ Head of Commercial Laundry Business, Nigeria, Samuel Odenusi, emphasised the importance of investing in reliable, high-performing equipment to build customer trust and boost profitability. “Clients judge a business by its tools, and LG is proud to support the industry with technology that delivers efficiency and dependability,” he said.