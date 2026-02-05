FIFA Museum Welcomed Record 430,000 Visitors Worldwide in 2025

The FIFA Museum celebrated a landmark year in 2025, welcoming a total of 430,594 visitors around the world with exhibitions in Zurich, Miami, New York, Asunción and Rabat. The cultural institution also reached a record 9,556,588 engagements globally with its digital content.

Advancing its mission to celebrate and safeguard the rich heritage and culture of international football while engaging diverse audiences, the FIFA Museum marked a major highlight in 2025 with the creation of Unidad – The World’s Game in Miami’s Freedom Tower, the FIFA Museum’s new immersive and interactive exhibition in North America to celebrate the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 and to leave a lasting legacy after the tournament.

In Zurich, alongside a range of pop-up exhibitions, live screenings and events to bring fans and legends of the beautiful game together, the FIFA Museum unveiled “Innovation in Action”, a dynamic special exhibition exploring how technology is supporting football on and off the pitch.

Following its successful run in Switzerland, the exhibition will travel to Science World in Vancouver in May 2026.

During the final week of the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup™, the FIFA Museum curated The Legacy Tunnel in New York, offering fans an evocative journey through the new era of global club football at Michelob Ultra’s Pitchside Club.

Meanwhile, in Rabat, Morocco, the pop-up exhibition Rising Stars: The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Legends celebrated the champions and emerging talents who have helped define the women’s game. As another milestone, the FIFA Museum marked FIFA’s 120th anniversary with a commemorative exhibition in Asunción, Paraguay, during the 75th FIFA Congress.

The FIFA Museum’s new presenter-led video talk format The Away Game was also launched in 2025, connecting football and culture through inspiring panel discussions with legends such as Jürgen Klinsmann and Carli Lloyd, and has already surpassed 1.3 million views on YouTube.

“2025 was another significant year for the FIFA Museum, as we took a big step forward in our internationalization and global business development,” said Marco Fazzone, Managing Director of the FIFA Museum. “We want to share the magic of football with fans everywhere in the world, and it’s wonderful to see that last year we did so more than ever before. Now, as we approach the FIFA Museum’s 10th anniversary in the year of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ in the USA, Mexico and Canada, excitement is building. We look forward to connecting with many more football fans through our various exhibitions and events around the tournament.”