Enugu State, UNDP Sign MoU to Deliver Accelerated Development

• As UNDP lauds Mbah’s leadership, reform drive, vision clarity

The Enugu State Government and the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP, Nigeria, on Tuesday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to anchor the state into the UNDP Nigeria’s Integrated Smart States Programme, ISSP.

This was even as the UNDP commended Mbah’s “leadership, reform drive, and vision clarity,” describing the MoU as “partnership that speaks to Enugu State’s ambition, and to Nigeria’s evolving development story.”

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony at Government House, Enugu, the Resident Representatives, UNP Nigeria, Ms. Elsie Attafuah, said ISSP would enable the state to translate political priorities into investment-ready portfolios, use state resources as anchor capital, crowd-in Development Finance Institutions and private investors, and strengthen delivery systems for results.

“Your Excellency, what we are doing today is not ceremonial. It is strategic. And it reflects a deliberate choice by Enugu State to lead development differently, through integrated planning, co-investment, and disciplined delivery.

“What also makes today exceptional is that we are signing three instruments: the Memorandum of Understanding, which sets the strategic framework; the Programme Description of Action, which translates that framework into a clear, integrated delivery pathway; and the Financing Agreement, which moves us from intent to execution, with a significant initial cost-sharing commitment by the Enugu State Government.

“This is exactly the kind of leadership signal that turns partnerships into results,” she stated.

According to Ms. Attafuah, although Nigeria was at a turning point where bold reforms were shaping the macroeconomic landscape on energy, fiscal policy, revenue mobilisation, and governance, they would not make any meaning unless they trickle down to the people.

“We all now see one fundamental truth: reforms only matter when they translate into livelihoods, jobs, services, and opportunity for people. And in a federal system like Nigeria’s, states are where reform dividends must be delivered.

“That is why UNDP Nigeria has repositioned how we work with subnational governments, moving from projects to portfolios, from aid to co-investment, and from delivery alone to systems transformation,” she said.

Throwing more light on the MoU entitled ‘UNDP-Enugu Integrated Smart State Programme for Accelerated Development (2025-2027),” Attafuah said the agreement was structured around five mutually reinforcing pillars: health systems strengthening; Smart Green Schools; energy for development; innovation and digital economy; and trade, tourism and investment promotion.

She promised immediate action, saying the Financing Agreement provided a clear runway for activation, with the first tranche due on March 1, 2026, and a second tranche on July 1, 2026, saying the UNDP would ensure the availability of resources ahead of planned activities, and enabling disciplined implementation in line with UNDP’s accountability standards.

“Signing an MoU is not the destination. Activation is. Delivery is. Immediately after today, our joint priority is to finalise the Joint Action Plan with clear sequencing, responsibilities, and costing, because costing is the bridge between commitments and implementation.

“And to ensure speed and seriousness, UNDP will work with the state to operationalise a dedicated programme team and field coordination mechanism, aligned with the Enugu delivery architecture, to: trigger early implementation priorities, strengthen real-time tracking through dashboards and delivery labs, and support investment packaging to mobilize additional concessional and private finance.

“Enugu now joins that group of reform-forward states, positioning itself not only as a South-East leader, but as a subnational model for human capital transformation innovation, and investment-led growth,” she concluded.

Speaking, Governor Mbah decribed the MoU signing as a milestone, as the partnership would help his administration accomplish its vision and promises to the people, promising transparency and accountability.

“This is an important milestone in our relationship with the UNDP. During our campaign for office, when we laid our blueprint for the people of Enugu State, we made our total commitment to eradicating poverty in the state. We made a commitment to achieve a zero-poverty headcount index in the state.

“We recognise that this would happen through collaboration and through partnership, which is why what is happening here today is of immense importance to us.

“We are also interested in transparency, accountability and this is core in our governance philosophy – fund traceability and others.

“What this MoU we have just executed here today represents is making sure we get value for our money, making sure that our procurement processes are done transparently, making sure we extract the optimal value in every kobo or dollar we spend,” he stated.