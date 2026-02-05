Coys Partner on SmartPump Technology to Automate Downstream Oil Sector 

Indigenous oil and gas downstream company MEA Energy, has adopted the revolutionary SmartPump technology to digitally automate its filling stations across Nigeria, giving customers the hope of fast and easier self-service satisfaction.

SmartPump technology is the product of Petrosoft, a global provider of end-to-end retail technology solutions.

Chief Commercial Officer of MEA Energy, Mr Chris Vassilopoulos, said the partnership would mean his company and Petrosoft are setting a new benchmark for the “Station of the Future” in Africa, combining UAE-backed financial stability with Nigeria’s cutting-edge technological innovation to power growth.

He said: “Following an exhaustive global search for a technology partner capable of meeting the rigorous demands of the African energy market, MEA Energy identified Petrosoft’s SmartPump solution as the gold standard for automation, transparency, and operational efficiency. MEA Energy operates as a fully integrated player in the energy sector, spanning roles as an importer, wholesaler, retailer, and logistics provider via ocean, coastal, and overland freight.”

Transforming the African Downstream Landscape Chief Executive Officer of Petrosoft, Dr. Joshua Denila, said the adoption of Petrosoft SmartPump by MEA Energy highlighted a significant shift in how downstream operators in Africa manage high-volume retail assets, because the technology was specially designed to be resilient and adaptable, and engineered to perform in diverse environments, making it the ideal solution for the burgeoning Nigerian energy infrastructure.

He highlighted key benefits of the SmartPump system to include: Zero-Loss Integrity; Remote Management; Integrated Logistics; and Enhanced Customer Trust.