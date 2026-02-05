Bank Unveils Mobile App to Deepen Digital Banking Experience

Nigeria’s retail lender, Unity Bank Plc, has launched an upgraded version of its mobile banking platform, Unifi, as part of ongoing efforts to improve customer experience and reinforce its proposition in e-business.

Speaking on the upgrade, Divisional Head, Retail, SME, Digital Banking & Fintech Partnerships at Unity Bank, Adenike Abimbola, said the improvements were built on the back of continuous interrogation of the platform to be more responsive to customer feedbacks which are being received overtime in our interactions and engagements.

“Digital banking has become an integral part of everyday life, particularly for retail customers who expect speed, dependability, convenience, and security as standard. With the latest upgrade to Unifi, we are responding directly to these expectations by enhancing functionality, strengthening security, and simplifying key payment and transaction journeys. Our goal is to ensure that customers can carry out their banking activities seamlessly, confidently, and without friction, anytime and anywhere,” Abimbola said