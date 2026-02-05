Anti-party Accusations: APC Support Group Defends Jaji

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The North-West All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Frontiers, a prominent support group of the party, has condemned accusations against a lawmaker, Sani Aminu Jaji, a member representing Kauran Namoda/Birnin Magaji federal constituency of Zamfara State in the National Representative, over alleged anti-party activities.

In a statement issued by the group’s Coordinator, Malam Danladi Cika, the accusations were described as a “fraudulent effort” aimed at tarnishing Jaji’s reputation with unfounded anti-party accusations.

Cika emphasized that Jaji is a formidable lawmaker and astute politician who has significantly contributed to the 2023 elections and the APC’s growth in Zamfara State and at the national level.

The statement highlighted Jaji’s efforts in engaging with various stakeholders, including religious leaders, Islamic organisations in Kaduna, the Arewa Farmers Association, initiating the Northern Christian Political Forum, and building ties with student unions to support the APC, including his philanthropic activities, which have also reached various parts of the state and nation.

Jaji served as the director of Contact Mobilisation for the North West and the party’s presidential return agent in the 2023 elections. The APC Youth Frontier asserted that given Jaji’s efforts and support in his political ward and constituency, it is illogical to associate him with anti-party conduct.

Cika reiterated that the accusations were baseless, stemming from failed political opportunists who were unable to succeed even in their own polling units. He added that the group is solidly behind Jaji and the APC leadership at all levels, affirming their commitment to supporting the party’s growth and development.