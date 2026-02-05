Anambra FA Affirms Nweke as Scribe, Vote of Confidence on Iloenyosi

The Anambra State Football Association (ANSFA) has affirmed Ralph Nweke as it’s substantive Secretary after nearly two years on acting capacity.

This was one of the resolutions reached during the first full board meeting of the ANSFA Executive Committee held on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, at its Secretariat in Awka. The meeting came on the heels of the board’s by-election conducted on January 15, 2026.

In the communique released after the meeting and signed by Ralph Chidozie George, the board approved February 6, 2026 as date for its Annual General Assembly (AGA) following the elections of the new Local Football Councils board.

The Board dissolved all its standing committees with the exceptions of the Electoral and Appeals Committees and stated that new standing committees will be constituted soon.

The board expressed concern over the increasing number of unauthorized football competitions being organised across the state and warned against such practices, stressing the need for proper approval and regulation of football activities under the association’s jurisdiction.

The members of the ANSFA Executive Committee unanimously passed a vote of confidence on their Chairman, Chief Chikelue Iloenyosi, reaffirming their support for his leadership of football administration in the state.

Those in attendance included Chief Chikelue Iloenyosi (Chairman), Aniekwena Victor (Vice Chairman), Board members, Ralph Chidozie George, Akanna Cordelia Nsonye, Chief Ifejika Johnson, Prince Michael Mbaezue, Ezeokafor Donatus Uchechukwu and Pastor Ijeoma Nwosu. The Secretary, Ralph Nweke, was also present, while Oliver Ndigwe was absent.