Aderinokun: ADC Has Capacity to Wrest Power from APC in 2027

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Olumide Aderinokun, in this interview said the growing opposition coalition around the African Democratic Congress has the capacity to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress in the 2027 general election. He argues that while President Bola Tinubu remains a formidable political force, many of his appointees lack the wherewithal to deliver their wards for the President in the forthcoming poll. Sunday Okobi brings excerpts.

The PDP says it has resolved its long-running internal disputes. From your vintage position, how deep is this resolution, and what must the party do to prevent a return to factional battles?

Thank you. Let me start from the legal angle, because that is very important. Last week, a Federal High Court in Abuja dismissed the fresh suit filed by a former National Secretary of the PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu. One of the key points from that ruling was that the law does not allow a court to dictate to a political party how it should manage its internal affairs.

I actually had a similar experience during my own primaries in the last election. One of the so-called aspirants, who did not even participate in the primary, took me to court. The court was clear that if you did not take part in an election, you do not even have the locus standi to challenge it. The court said the party has the final authority over its primaries and decisions. That was why some people tried to stop the party’s national convention from being held. They knew that if the convention went ahead, there would be no way back. So they rushed to court to frustrate the process.

Some critics argue that the PDP has failed to provide a credible opposition to the APC. Is the protracted internal squabbling responsible for that? Has the party lost its political soul and relevance?

Honestly, a lot of people have lost confidence in the PDP because of what is happening internally. There is no point in deceiving ourselves. Sometimes, when I tell some people that I am still in PDP, they ask me, “You are still there? What are you doing there?” However, when you look at Ogun State, the story is slightly different. PDP is still strong and very much on the ground.

The results of the 2023 governorship and senatorial elections show that people are still with the party. Even in my own election, I honestly believe I won. But because of the internal crisis, some people within the party worked against us and even collaborated with the APC. That affected the outcome.

So, yes, internal problems have weakened our ability to act as a united opposition.

As a chieftain of the party, what do you make of its factionalisation?

A – Now, on the issue of factionalisation in the party, let me be clear. There are vested interests, both within and outside the PDP, whose agenda is to destabilise the party. PDP remains one of the strongest political parties in Nigeria and even in Africa. That is why some people want to disorganise it. I honestly do not see a faction. What I see is noise created by people who do not want the party to move forward. INEC and the courts have spoken clearly. We were even informed that by March, most of these cases would be concluded. Personally, I recognise only the Turaki-led executive. I do not know any other structure, and the court proceedings have made that very clear.

After years in opposition, what does the PDP need to change, not just in leadership but in political culture, to regain public trust ahead of 2027?

When I talk about trust, I am not talking about our capacity to govern. PDP has governed this country before, and Nigerians know what we can do. The issue is perception. All the people hear about PDP today is crisis, court cases, and bad news.

At the same time, it is obvious that the APC is not meeting the expectations of Nigerians. Unless we want to lie to ourselves, the country is worse off today than when the PDP left power in 2015. There is widespread insecurity, hunger, and multidimensional poverty. Parents are struggling to feed their families. Nothing is working the way it should. Now, let me also be honest here. Nationally, I do not know if PDP still has the strength it once had, especially with the emergence of the ADC and the movement of many key figures there. So for me, my focus is more on my state (Ogun). That is where I believe PDP can still rebuild properly.

The ADC has emerged as a coalition platform, with many seeing it as a vehicle for opposition unity. Do you see it as capable of wresting power from the APC in 2027?

Yes, absolutely, the ADC has the capacity to do that. You cannot have people like Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Rotimi Amaechi, Nasir El-Rufai, John Oyegun, Rauf Aregbesola, David Mark, and others, and then say they can’t challenge the APC. These are people who have been there and done it. They understand power. They know how power is won and how it is lost. You cannot underestimate them.

That said, we must also be realistic. President Tinubu is a very experienced and intelligent politician. He cannot be underestimated either. The APC controls about 31 states. So it will be a very tough contest. Almost an uphill task. But politics has shown us that anything is possible. What happened in the last election tells you that.

How should the PDP relate with the ADC and other opposition blocs without losing its own identity and grassroots structures?

A – To be frank, nationally, PDP has already lost its identity. We are struggling. We are trying to get back on our feet. I do not even want to go too deeply into the role some individuals played in the party’s decline, especially during the last election. For example, Governor Seyi Makinde (Oyo State) and the whole G5 episode. The party was suddenly no longer supreme when Atiku emerged as the presidential candidate. Ethnic considerations took over, and we all saw the consequences. Ironically, those who were accused of weakening the party are now fighting among themselves. One of them is already politically irrelevant. Right now, PDP is like someone who has been publicly disgraced and just wants to cover himself again, by any means necessary. That is the stage we are at. That is why discussions between PDP and ADC are ongoing. But for me, again, my interest is Ogun State. Once our structure is intact and there is no legal issue about candidates, I see no reason why we cannot take power from the current government in the state.

You contested for the Ogun Central Senatorial seat in 2023. Are you considering another run in 2027?

Yes, definitely. I will contest again to represent the good people of Ogun Central senatorial district in the Senate in 2027.

We are already working towards it, and in due course, announcements will be made regarding the primaries and the process.

Why do you want to contest again?

I am an honest person. I am a property developer and an entrepreneur. I have businesses in Nigeria and abroad, and I have been in the real estate business for almost two decades. God has been good to me. After the last election, I went back to my office and focused on my work.

But let me ask you this: if you fight and you are beaten, are you supposed to run away forever? Or are you supposed to learn from your mistakes and come back stronger?

I made mistakes in the last election. I had the resources, the popularity, and I worked very hard. But God had other plans. I have learned my lessons. Now, look at the current senator representing Ogun Central. What impact has he made? How has he improved the lives of the people? When you compare him with the other two senators from Ogun State, I do not think he even comes second in terms of performance. My people still call me. They tell me how much they are suffering. As someone who works closely with artisans and ordinary people, I understand their struggles. I believe I have the capacity and the resources to represent them properly and bring real value and dividends of democracy to them.

Critics say governance in Ogun State under the APC has fallen short. What is your honest assessment of Governor Dapo Abiodun’s administration?

I will be fair. On infrastructure, the governor has tried. The airport is there, and it is functional. Roads have been constructed and rehabilitated across the state. But the real question is this: does infrastructure alone put food on people’s tables? You promised jobs. You promised to revive education. You promised to empower youths. Those promises have not been fulfilled. Most contracts are given to people outside Ogun State. How does that empower the locals? Hunger is still widespread. What we need are industries, factories, and policies that create jobs and reduce poverty. So yes, he has made efforts with roads and projects, but in job creation, poverty reduction, and improving living standards, the performance has been poor.

From the rising insecurity to inflation, many Nigerians feel abandoned. What is the biggest failure of the Tinubu administration so far?

I believe President Tinubu has good intentions. But the people around him are not helping him. He is very loyal, but loyalty alone is not enough. Many of his appointees cannot even win elections in their own constituencies. They do not go back to empower their people. Policies may sound good on paper, but implementation is failing. The ministers and advisers give glowing reports that do not reflect reality. Nigerians are getting poorer, and insecurity is worsening. We need quick interventions, not just long-term promises.

How would you assess the administration’s handling of national security?

Honestly, I do not see any major improvement. You cannot achieve results if you do not appoint competent people. Compare the calibre of ministers under President Obasanjo or Jonathan with what we have today. You need people who understand the job and are active. Loyalty is important, yes, but competence is more important. Without that, insecurity will persist.

You have built a career in real estate. How does your private sector experience shape your politics?

That is exactly why I am in politics. I want to bring private sector discipline into public service. Politics affects my business, yes, but I have strong structures and capable people managing things. I am financially stable, and my company is growing. I believe that experience makes me well-equipped to serve as a senator for Ogun Central.

What kind of leadership does Nigeria need in 2027? A familiar face or a generational shift?

I do not believe leadership is about age. Age is just a number. What matters is quality, competence, and sincerity. People say Atiku should step aside. Why? If he does not run, someone else will. The youths should come out and compete. Nobody is stopping them. I have seen young leaders fail. I have seen women fail. I have seen Christians fail. So it is not about identity or age. It is about character. Nigeria needs a sincere, God-fearing leader with wisdom. And Nigerians must open their eyes and vote for the best person, not sentiments. That is the most important thing.