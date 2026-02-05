AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq @66: Footprints in Good Governance

Saadu Salahu





His Excellency, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (CON), Governor of Kwara State, Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), and Sardauna of Ilorin, turns 66 today, Thursday, 5th February 2026.

This tribute celebrates Governor AbdulRazaq’s remarkable footprints in good governance—an inspiring record of political leadership in Kwara State and Nigeria at large.

From Collapse to Renewal

Before 2019, Kwara State suffered decades of poor governance, underdevelopment, and institutional decay. Funds meant for education, healthcare, infrastructure, and socio-economic growth were diverted into private hands, leaving the state on the brink of collapse.

The historic Otoge political revolution of 2019 changed that trajectory. The people of Kwara overwhelmingly voted to end the ruling dynasty and elected AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, ushering in a new era of reform and accountability.

A Distinct Leadership Style

Governor AbdulRazaq adopted politics without bitterness ; a modest, people-focused leadership style with emphatic zero tolerance on political thuggery ,eschewing fanfare, convoys, and cash politics. Instead, he launched a 10-year development plan, only the second in the state’s history, built on four pillars:

• Institutional Reform

• Economic Development

• Social Development

• Infrastructure Development

This plan aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), targeting poverty eradication, quality education, healthcare, gender equality, clean water, climate action, and innovation.

Transformative Achievements

Education

• Renovation and construction of 1,995 classrooms across 193 wards.

• Introduction of digital literacy through KWARA LEARN.

• Recruitment of 8,912 teachers, regular promotions, and training.

• Kwara students consistently winning international education competitions.

Healthcare

• Revitalization of 136 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and upgrade of 83 to standard level-two facilities with solar power, clean water, and laboratories.

• Over 722,000 outpatient visits recorded.

• General Hospital upgraded to a Teaching Hospital with state-of-the-art equipment.

• Improved welfare and recruitment of medical and health professionals.

Civil Service Reform

Clearance of pre-2019 salary and pension arrears.

• Implementation of promotions and training.

• Implementation of minimum wage increases (#18,000, #30,000, and #70,000).

• Restoration of dignity and morale among workers.

Effective and efficient implementation of Local Government Financial autonomy with unprecedented positive impact at restoring public confidence in Government at the grassroots level

Social Investment & Inclusivity

• Establishment of KWASSIP (Kwara State Social Investment Programme)first of its kind in Nigeria with full legislative instrument .

• Billions of Naira in financial support for traders, market women, youth entrepreneurs, transporters , Okada riders , artisans and the elderly (Owo Arugbo).

• Youth empowerment and inclusion in governance.

• First state in Nigeria to legislate 35% mandatory women’s representation in leadership.

• Election of five female lawmakers (ie 20%) in the State Assembly.

Infrastructure

• Construction of over 300 roads across the state including two flyovers in Ilorin.

• Urban renewal projects transforming Ilorin into a modern “New London.”

• Smart City initiatives to attract investors and tourists as well as create a conducive environment for new residents.

Economy & Revenue

• Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) increased from N30 billion in 2019 to over N90 billion in 2025—over 200% growth.

Security

• Appointment of seasoned military and intelligence experts as advisers.

• Provision of vehicles, logistics, and synergy among security agencies.

• Effective response to insurgency threats, restoring Kwara’s reputation as one of the most peaceful states in North Central Nigeria.

Legacy Projects

• The Innovation Hub for digital economy growth.

• The Sugar Factory Film Studios which attracted N350 million support from the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

• Remodeled 5-star Kwara Hotel and the new International Conference Centre are significant investments to enhance Kwara as a conference destination and international exhibition hub .

• Established the New University of Education, Ilorin.

• Established the Visual Arts Studios, Eyenkorin Industrial Park, Kiama Shea Butter Factory, Justice Saidu Kawu Court Complex, and Senator Oluremi Tinubu Hospital.

Indicators of Good Governance

Governor AbdulRazaq’s administration embodies the fundamentals of good governance: rule of law, justice, inclusivity, education, healthcare, poverty eradication, gender parity, digital innovation, peace and security.

His leadership reflects a deep commitment to equality, fairness, and transformation, making him a role model for present and future generations.

A Statesman at 66

As the world celebrates Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq—a patriot par excellence, Integrity personified, a reformer of distinction, and a transformer of Kwara State—we wish him a memorable 66th birthday and many more years of impactful service to God and humanity .

Happy birth day to our mentor , leader and role model, His Excellency, Mallam AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq ( CON ), the Governor of Kwara State, Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum NGF and Sardauna of Ilorin .

•Saadu Salahu is Senior Adviser and Counsellor to the Governor of Kwara State