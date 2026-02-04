World Cancer Day: Women Affairs Minister Urges Support, Early Detection for Nigerian Women

Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has extended a message of solidarity and hope to Nigerian women living with cancer, survivors, and families supporting loved ones, as the world marks World Cancer Day.

In her message, the Minister acknowledged the courage and resilience of women affected by cancer, assuring them that they are not alone and that their lives and strength continue to inspire hope across families and communities nationwide.

She stressed that cancer care goes beyond medical treatment, noting that emotional and moral support play a critical role in healing. According to her, compassion expressed through kind words, listening, visits, prayers, and presence can significantly restore strength and dignity to those affected.

Reaffirming the Federal Government’s commitment, the Minister stated that the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development remains focused on advancing cancer awareness, promoting early detection, expanding access to care, and supporting survivors through strategic partnerships, community outreach, and targeted programmes.

She emphasized that collaboration with stakeholders will continue to ensure women receive timely information, screening opportunities, and referrals, noting that early action saves lives.

Hajiya Sulaiman-Ibrahim also urged Nigerian women to prioritise their health by embracing regular medical check-ups and preventive care, while encouraging one another to speak up and seek help early.

She called for an end to stigma and fear surrounding cancer, advocating understanding, love, dignity, and encouragement for those affected.

The minister calling for collective action to build a compassionate nation where no woman faces cancer alone, adding that with empathy, unity, informed choices, and sustained support, Nigeria can reduce the burden of cancer and secure healthier futures for women.

World Cancer Day is observed annually on February 4 to raise global awareness and mobilise action against cancer.