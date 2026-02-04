Udeze Raises Fears Diego Simeone May Alter Lookman’s Style

Duro Ikhazuagbe

While several Nigerians have expressed happiness with Ademola Lookman’s move to Atlético Madrid from Italian Serie A side Atalanta, former Super Eagles player, Ifeanyi Udeze, has called for caution and pray that the 2024 African Player of the Year does not lose the fire in his game.

Lookman is one player who loves to caress the ball before bursting into the opponents’ goal area to do the damage.

According to Udeze on Brila FM yesterday, “lets pray that Atlético Manager, Diego Simeone will not try to slow him down and even turn him to a defender because that’s the preferred style of the Spanish coach who loves players with high work rate.”

Udeze stressed further that Simeone philosophy is that when a player loses ball, he must try to get it back. “But we all know that is not Ademola Lookman’s style. What that means is that there is likely going to be a change in his playing style which may be different from the player that we all love his game in the Super Eagles.”

Udeze’s fear brings back memories of what transpired when John Mikel Obi joined Chelsea from FC Lyn Oslo in Norway. Mikel was an attacking midfielder with offensive consciousness. But former Chelsea Manager, Jose Mourinho, turned Mikel to a defensive midfielder and struggled in play-making role in the Super Eagles. He became opposite of the Mikel that Nigeria saw at the U20 World Cup in The Netherlands in 2005.

However, in his first day in the office in Madrid, Lookman has expressed his happiness to join Atlético.

In his first interview with Atlético Madrid mediayesterday, he admitted that coming to a different league (La Liga) after playing in three others ( Premier League, Bundesliga and Serie A, was a new challenge to him.

“Very special to be here, I’m very happy to be here. Yeah, it’s an amazing, massive club, so it’s a blessing to be here, I’m very happy.

“As you said, I’ve played in three other top leagues, and I’m coming to another top league, a top country and also a new language.

“I have new challenges ahead of me, but I’m very excited about them. I’m looking forward to it, I like to learn, to grow and to be better,” Lookman continued.

““I’ve been looking forward to coming here, to joining a group of amazing guys, amazing footballers, and to help as much as I can to win.

“To be the best that I can every single day to learn to improve, to get better. It’s a new challenge, and I’m passionately behind the team. I’m very much behind them.

“They live and breathe football, I’m very aware of the fans and the passion they bring to the club and to the players. This team is very special. Aupa Atleti,” the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup winner with England concluded.

Lookman who had his first training with new club can make his debut for Atletico Madrid in two days. Diego Simeone’s side take on Betis in the Copa del Rey quarter-final at the Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla on Thursday.